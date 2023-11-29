Blind Spot

BILLING ISSUE

WHO is the actor who had a hissy fit over his billing in a new project? The actor has a new project with other stars. It is true that of all of them, he is the biggest star and so he was accorded the honor of getting the billing that people thought he deserved. But it wasn’t enough for him. He told the producers, in no uncertain terms, that he wasn’t happy with his billing and needed something better. Could the actor be threatened by by the presence of another male star, who is getting a lot of buzz on social media and is being described as “fresh and young?” The male star is not much younger than the actor but he looks manlier and has a look that the public much prefers these days.

THE ROOT OF EVIL

ONE of the issues in the supposed split of a popular showbiz couple is allegedly money. The girl’s parents had warned her to be careful with her joint accounts and businesses with her boyfriend, an actor, because he is his family’s breadwinner and an entire family depends on him. And it isn’t a small family but a large extensive one. So one day, the girl, an actress, asked for an accounting of all their joint funds and investments and the actor was able to produce it but not after a while. So that seed of doubt was planted in the actress’ mind. This distrust was made worse by the boyfriend’s past cheating episodes and the actress finally decided she has had enough. But what’s this we hear that the couple that wasn’t a couple any longer has gotten back together.

LOOKING FOR SUCCESS

NOW that the actress’ plans for her resurgence have flopped, she is looking for someone who will steer her to the right path. To be fair to the actress and her management, they have done everything for her to succeed. It’s just that she hasn’t found a project that will bring her to where she wants to go. She has, however, lost some of her endorsements and this is what worries the actress and her management. To celebrities, endorsements are where the real money is. They are what make celebrities rich.

OLDER WOMAN

SOCIAL media is busy speculating about the rumored break-up of the young actress and her beau and what (or who) caused it. Well, there are videos of the guy and an older celebrity circulating on social media and it appears that they went on a double date with another couple who are also dating in secret. The thing is, if the male starlet is indeed dating the older celebrity, their age gap is concerning. It’s also concerning that if these were all true, he probably cheated on his girlfriend and that is not right. No matter what the girlfriend did, cheating is inexcusable.





Image credits: Kelly Elison on Unsplash





