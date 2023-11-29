AmCham: Proposed PPA fee hike ill-timed, to hurt biz

THE American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, Inc. (AmCham) said the Philippine Port Authority’s (PPA) proposed hike in storage fees for foreign containerized cargo is ill-timed as businesses are still recovering from the pandemic.

“We have been lobbying against any kind of storage [fee] increases, it’s not just the right time. You know, we are coming out of this mess of the pandemic,” Ebb Hinchliffe, AmCham executive director, told reporters on the sidelines of Management Association of the Philippines’ (MAP) General Membership Meeting on Tuesday.

“They got better things to worry about, I think, so we certainly are not in favor of any kind of increase in the storage fees; I think it will hurt more than help,” he added.

Moving forward, Hinchliffe said AmCham is already in the process of joining other business groups to give feedback on the proposed fees of the port regulator.

Apart from AmCham, the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP) and the Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. (Philexport) have expressed concern over the proposed hike in storage fees.

Last October 18, PPA in a public consultation sought stakeholder feedback on its intention to raise storage charges for foreign containerized cargoes at all its administered ports nationwide.

In a statement earlier this month, local exporters said PPA is proposing to increase by 32 percent the storage charges for import, export, and transshipment containers; and by 150 percent the surcharges of the corresponding storage rates with increase for reefer containers.

For its part, ECCP earlier told reporters that once greenlighted, the increase in storage charges for foreign containerized cargo will reduce the competitiveness of the Philippine market.

“We need to ensure the competitiveness of the Filipino market, so if you put taxes and more blocks—that makes trade more difficult. It’s not helping,” ECCP President Paulo Duarte told reporters on the sidelines of a forum in Makati City two weeks ago.

Describing the Philippines’s current macroeconomic data as “very favorable,” the ECCP president said, “we need to continue this path, and not to create more blocks.”

Through the lens of local exporters, Philexport asserted in its statement on November 10 that “any additional cost will hurt the economy and stakeholders that are facing inflation and weak global economy.”

Meanwhile, at the same hearing attended by Philexport and PPA, the Supply Chain Management Association of the Philippines (SCMAP) expressed concern over the proposed rate increase, saying that it was ill-timed, given the recent rise in transport fare, minimum wage, and prices of basic commodities.

PPA said foreign cargo are assessed for storage charges when they remain at PPA ports beyond the free storage period (FSP). Foreign containers include import cargo, export cargo and transshipments.

In justifying its proposal, the Authority "insisted" this would ensure optimal use of the container yard and encourage immediate withdrawal of containers to prevent congestion, Philexport noted.