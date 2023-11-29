ADB: Extend bid submission deadline for Naia rehab deal

THE Asian Development Bank (ADB) believes that extending the deadline for the submission of bids for the redevelopment of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) by a month will make the auction more “competitive.”

According to an ADB document obtained by the media, the ADB recommends the extension of bid submission deadline to January 29, 2024 from December 27, 2023.

This, according to the lender, will “give bidders more time to prepare and submit bids, thus resulting in more competition and a better financial outcome for the Philippine government.”

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has engaged the ADB as transaction advisor for the P170.6-billion Naia Privatization Project.

Aside from making the auction more competitive, the ADB said the extension “would also provide concrete evidence of the government’s commitment to encourage new players, and foreign investment in Philippine public-private partnerships, without causing undue delay to NAIA’s modernization and the PPP program.”

So far, eight groups have bought bid documents for the project: GMR Airports International, San Miguel Holdings Corp., Manila International Airport Consortium, Spark 888 Management, Asian Airport Consortium, Cengiz Insaat Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., and Incheon Airport Corp.

The DOTr seems firm on the deadline, with a representative saying that the “Pre-qualifications, Bids, and Award Committee [PBAC] for the project already issued a Bid Bulletin indicating that the Bid Submission Date remains to be December 27, 2023.”

The ADB noted that without extending the deadline, only “two prospective bidders with participation by large local corporations” will submit bids.

“They have both submitted unsolicited proposals for Naia in the past and are thus significantly more familiar with Naia than the other four prospective bidders,” the ADB said, without divulging the two prospective bidders.

It added: “We strongly believe that extending the bid submission date would attract more bids, thus resulting in greater competition and a better financial outcome for the government.”

The Naia Privatization Project is a Rehabilitate-Operate-Expand-Transfer (ROET) deal led by the DOTr and the Manila International Airport Authority (Miaa).

Under the initial terms of reference for the deal, the winning consortium shall provide an upfront payment of P30 billion to the government as premium and another P2 billion in annuity payments.

It is also required to remit a certain percentage of the revenues to the government. This will be the main bid parameter for the auction—the higher the proposed share of the government in the Naia’s revenues are, the better.

The concession was initially set for 15 years with an option to extend by 10 years as long as the concessionaire is “not in flagrant violation of the concession agreement.”

Certain key performance indicators, according to the Transportation Undersecretary Timothy Batan, shall determine whether the concessionaire is entitled to have its contract extended.

The Naia PPP seeks to rehabilitate and expand the current three-terminal gateway in Manila. Once completed, its capacity shall be expanded from 35 million passengers per annum (MPPA) to 62 MPPA.