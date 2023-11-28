Tough task ahead in Latvia

A TOUGH task in the Baltics stares down at the men’s national team in the İnternational Basketball Federation (FIBA) Olympic Qualifying Tournament in July next year.

“A tough group, but we will fight,” Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas [SBP] President Al Panlilio told BusinessMirror on Tuesday after the FIBA announced the hosts and groupings for the OQTs that will determine the last four countries which will play in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The Philippines was drawn in Group A of the OQT with host Latvia and Georgia, with Montenegro, Cameroon and Brazil playing in Group B of the eliminations set July 2 to 7 next year in the Latvian capital Riga.

Eight slots have already been filled for Paris—four-time defending gold medalist US, World Cup champion Germany and Canada, Japan, South Sudan, Serbia and Australia, which qualified based on their finishes in the FIBA 2023 World Cup the Philippines hosted in August.

Twelve teams will play in Paris and the remaining four slots—besides those in the Latva OQT—will be disputed by Slovenia , New Zealand (21), Croatia (30), Egypt (41), Greece (14) and Dominican Republic (18) in Piraeus, Greece; Lebanon (28), Angola (34), Spain (2), Finland (20), Poland (15) and Bahamas (57) in Valencia, Spain; and Mexico (25), Ivory Coast (33), Lithuania (10), Italy (13), Bahrain (69) and host Puerto Rico (16) in San Juan.

Tim Cone, who coached the Philippines to a historic gold medal in the 19th Asian Games in October in Hangzhou, expects the OQT to be tough, especially with Latvia as host.

“Latvia at home is very, very strong with four NBA [National Basketball Association] players, including [Boston Celtics star Kristap] Porzingis,” Cone said. “They were the surprise team and placed fifth in the World Cup.”

“Georgia had a great run in the World Cup, making it to the second round before losing to eventual champ Germany and Australia,” he said. “So very tough group, but not impossible.”

Latvia is No. 8 in the world, Georgia No. 23 and the Philippines No. 38. Brazil is No. 12, Montenegro No. 17 and Cameroon is lowest in the group at No. 67.

SBP vice president Ricky Vargas agreed it would be really tough in Latvia but stressed making it to Paris for as long as “the stars will be aligned.”

“But of course, we will fight for it,” he said.

Vargas said that Cone, following his success in Hangzhou, could be the right coach for the job.

“Who doesn’t like Tim [Cone] to coach the Philippine team after the Asiad conquest?,” he said. “Of course, I will go for him, but we have to ask first Tim himself and the consensus of the stakeholders.”

Vargas added: “It’s not only a decision to be made by one person or by the SBP, but also the consensus of the entire basketball stakeholders including the private sectors like the SMC [San Miguel Corporation] and Tim Cone himself.”

“It’s s absolutely a very, very competitive group, no absolute weak teams there,” Gilas assistant coach Jong Uichico said.

The draw was held Monday in FIBA’s headquarters in Mies, Switzerland.

The Paris Olympics are scheduled July 26 to August 11.