The Figaro Coffee Group celebrates 30 years of coffee excellence

MANILA, Philippines. In a remarkable journey from a single store at Glorietta 2, Makati, to a thriving empire of 200 stores with multiple brands, The Figaro Coffee Group proudly commemorates its 30 years of unwavering commitment to coffee excellence. Since its inception in 1993, the Figaro Coffee Group has grown from strength to strength, expanding its footprint across the nation with diverse offerings that include Figaro Coffee, Angel’s Pizza, Tien Ma’s, and Café Portofino.

The Figaro Coffee Group is not just a coffeehouse; it is a testament to the dreams of a group of passionate coffee enthusiasts who envisioned a space where people could come together to enjoy exceptional coffee and delectable pastries. The name “Figaro” pays homage to the male lead in the opera “The Barber of Seville,” reflecting the European and Italian inspiration behind the brand.

Mr. Ace Azarraga, Brand and Partnership Director, expressed his pride in Figaro Coffee’s journey, stating, “Figaro Coffee is a proudly Filipino coffee chain and is one of the most successful to grow on a global scale. Our vision has always been to support our farmers and promote high-quality, local coffee beans.”

Special Anniversary Promo

In celebration of this significant milestone, Figaro Coffee invites coffee enthusiasts nationwide to join the festivities. On November 30, 2023, Figaro Coffee stores across the country will offer regular-sized Brewed Coffee and Americano Coffee for just ₱30.00, a token of gratitude to loyal patrons who have contributed to the brand’s success.

Expanding Horizons

Adding to the jubilation, The Figaro Coffee Group has achieved yet another milestone with the opening of its 199th store in Dagupan City (Figaro Coffee Villafor Hospital, Dagupan City) and its 200th store in Laguna (Angel’s Pizza Cabuyao, Laguna). The Figaro Coffee brand boasts 64 stores, Angel’s Pizza with 120 stores, Tien Ma’s with 10 stores, and Café Portofino with 6 stores. Not resting on their laurels, Mr. Azarraga revealed, “We still have 16 stores in the pipeline expected to open by the end of this year.”

Golden Grab Awards 2023

On November 22, 2023, at the Golden Grab Awards 2023 held at New World Hotel Makati, Angel’s Pizza received two prestigious awards: Operational Awards Critically Acclaimed and the coveted Grab Food Platinum Fan Fave Award. These feature the brand’s commitment to excellence, affordability, and its resonance with the discerning taste of its customers.

As The Figaro Coffee Group continues to shape the coffee culture in the Philippines, this 30th-anniversary celebration marks a momentous chapter in its journey. From a humble beginning to becoming a global success, Figaro Coffee remains committed to providing exceptional coffee experiences and supporting local communities.