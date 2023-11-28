Robbins, Rep. Tolentino, Quinto rule POC golfest

RONALD ROBBINS, Rep. Aniela Tolentino, Giro Tan and Aldrin Quinto led the winners of the first Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) Golf Cup held Monday for the benefit of the National Athletes’ Trust Fund at the Luisita Golf and Country in Tarlac.

The e-sports community’s Robbins scooped the Low Net and Low Gross trophies with 68 and 73, respectively, beating POC deputy secretary-general Valeriano “Bones” Floro—a former national junior champion—who had 70 and 77.

Tolentino, Cavite’s Eighth District representative, won the Ladies Division with a net 73 (gross 98), while Tan had a 79 and a net 68 to emerge Class A champion with Philippine Football Federation (PFF) secretary-general Coco Torres (70-82) and Viktor Carlos (71-83) finishing second and third, respectively, in the event organized by POC President Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said.

Quinto, playing out of Spin.ph, topped Class B on 102-74, followed by aquatics’ Victor Diego (95-76) and PFF’s Cedelf Tupas (95-76) in the event supported by the MVP Sports Foundation, Chooks-to-Go, Smart, PLDT, PTA, Asaphil, PhilCycling, PNVF, Philippine Aquatics Inc, Kickboxing Pilipinas, JSAP, PESO, Karate Pilipinas, PSTA, PNSA, NGAP, MTAP, PATAFA, Sambo Pilipinas, Kurash Federation of the Philippines, GAP, SRSAP, PFF, PJF, Vovinam Pilipinas, PEKAF, PRA, POSF, SBP and MBAP.

Hans David of jetski ruled Class C with a net 74 (102), followed by ice hockey’s Jeffrey So Tiong (108-78) and Tagaytay City Councilor Michael “Micko” Tolentino (110-78).