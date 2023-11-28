Pinoy instructor wins Asia Fitness Idol 2023

FITNESS instructor Ely Quirino Jr. showed his Asian counterparts how competitive Filipinos are by winning the Asia Fitness Idol 2023 Presenter Discovery Competition recently at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Center in Thailand.

Quirino Jr. from Cagayan de Oro City bested more than 50 fitness instructors all over Asian region to win the title while Japanese Hirotaka Hashimoto and Thailand’s Phyllis Hanson Ansusinha were declared first and second runner-ups.

“We made it my beloved Philippines,” Quirino, a certified personal trainer and group instructor at International Fitness Association (İFA), posted on his social media account. “I never thought I would reach this biggest milestone in my fitness career. Thank you so much.”

He was awarded by the biggest fitness event in Asia for being natural on his performance on the stage during his three-minute routine highlighted by a Kpop hip-hop burlesque moves that wowed the audience.

“I just gave my best. I gave my everything. Just enjoy the moment. Actually, I was just thinking, representing our country is already a big achievement,” the 44-year-old yoga instructor added. “It was a once in a lifetime experience representing our country, the Philippines. I am overjoyed.”

More than 800 participants not only in Asia but around the world like in US, Europe, Australia, and more had joined the competition witnessed by everyone.

Only five instructors qualified through the final round of the competition. And Quirino was in good mood to get the judges nod in the finale to hand the Philippines its first ever title in the Asia Fitness Idol 2023.

The Asia Fitness Conference +, according to Quirino, is an annual gathering of fitness professionals and enthusiasts around the world with goals in learning, exercising, networking and having fun in Asia’s most impactful fitness conference.

The judges panel consisted of a diverse, international panel including Lawrence Biscontini, Apittiya Soma (Bom) and Panuwat Rongbandit (Kelvin), among others.