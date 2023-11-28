MNLF sees lasting peace with amnesty declaration

MALACAñANG’S declaration of amnesty to rebels and insurgents is considered by the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) as the country’s chance to achieve lasting peace.

A statement issued by the Office of Deputy Speaker Ustadz Abdulkarim Tan Misuari read that extending amnesty to the members of the MNLF by issuing Proclamation 406, dated November 22, 2023, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. “has displayed his genuine desire to heal the wounds of the past and foster brotherhood.”

Misuari lauded the initiative of the President that, according to him, “will help in the integration of former MNLF members so they can help in nation-building.”

“By choosing amnesty, the President showcases his sincerity and foresight, recognizing that dialogue and negotiation are keys to resolving conflicts with those who once stood against the government,” the member of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority Parliament said.

Ustadz is the son of MNLF founder Nur Misuari. He was the vice-chairman of the MNLF before he served in the government.

Under Proclamation 406, granted amnesty to MNLF members who have committed offenses punishable under the Revised Penal Code and special penal laws, among others, in furtherance of their political beliefs.

The amnesty, however, doesn’t apply to those who have already been proscribed or those charged under Republic Act (RA) 9372 (Human Security Act of 2007) or the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 (RA 11479).

Also disqualified from availing of the amnesty are those who engaged in kidnap for ransom, massacre, rape, terrorism, crimes committed against chastity as defined in the Revised Penal Code, as amended, crimes committed for personal ends, violation of RA No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The proclamation will also not cover those with grave violations of the Geneva Convention of 1949, and those identified by the United Nations as crimes that can never be the subject of amnesty such as genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, torture, enforced disappearances, and other gross violations of human rights are also not covered.

Marcos said he decided to extend the amnesty of MNLF and other insurgents to “create a climate conducive for peace and reconciliation” in the country.