Group queries proposed split of Meralco franchise

THINK tank Infrawatch PH expressed apprehensions regarding proposals in Congress to split the franchise of the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco).

Terry L. Ridon, Infrawatch PH convenor and former House energy committee member, raised concerns about the potential impact on regulatory certainty and foreign investments, as the justification for the split is attributed to the alleged failure of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to re-compute the power distributor’s weighted average cost of capital (WACC).

Ridon said “some legislators are giving reasons why foreign investors should opt out of the country,” while President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and House Speaker Martin G. Romualdez “have been tirelessly joining international conferences to stimulate foreign investments in the Philippines.”

“The proposal to split the Meralco franchise, which continues to subsist until 2028, sends a signal to investors that there is no regulatory certainty under this government and that it will change its rules to suit various interests,” he added.

Ridon emphasized that the failure to recalculate the WACC since 2015 is unrelated to the proposal to split the franchise of the private distribution utility.

“While we support periodic WACC re-computation, particularly if it ensures the least cost to consumers, this re-computation has no relevance to the call to split the Meralco franchise,” he said.

Ridon added the failure to re-compute the WACC is a default by the energy regulator, which should undertake periodic WACC reviews.

Addressing the issue of franchise revocation or subdivision, Ridon argued that it is only relevant if there is evidence that Meralco deliberately obstructed the ERC from performing WACC reviews. Absent such proof, he asserted, “there is absolutely no basis for Congress to even call for a splitting of the Meralco franchise.”

Ridon said calls to subdivide the Meralco franchise only serve the interests of power generators, who will benefit as a result of the weakened market power of a larger distribution utility.

“In negotiations with power supply contracts with generators, distribution utilities act as advocates of the public interest in ensuring the least cost of power generation,” he said. “With a split franchise, smaller distribution utilities lose the power of economies of scale in determining better pricing for generation costs.”

Ridon then asked how this will ensure the promise of the least cost of power under the Electric Power Industry Reform Act of 2001?

Ridon said the current size of Meralco is what has enabled it to provide the least cost of power to its consumers.

“While Meralco is not without its faults, its massive customer base has been its greatest strength in negotiating cheaper power rates with power generators. In fact, its size has enabled it to provide the lowest power rates in the country,” he said.

Ridon said legislators should instead focus on electric cooperatives and distribution utilities that have massively failed in their mandate to provide not only the least cost of electricity but also a reliable and stable energy supply.