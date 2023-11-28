Globe’s Kmmunity PH redefines stanning, ramps up partnerships

Globe’s 264,000-strong KmmunityPH actively stepped up its engagement with the thriving K-culture community in the Philippines this year. Amplifying its initiatives, KmmunityPH has revolutionized the “stanning” or obsessive fan experience by fostering meaningful collaborations with some of the country’s most ardent K-pop and K-drama fan groups.

“Our vision at Globe has always been to uplift and empower. Through KmmunityPH, we are bridging dreams, passions and opportunities. We support fans in their next level of stanning, providing them with platforms and resources to bring their dreams and fan projects to life. We want KmmunityPH to be a safe, nurturing environment for individuals who want to take their Hallyu passion further,” said Abigail Mariano, Korean Subcultures manager.

Events such as BLACKPINK PH’s co-created experience during the BORN PINK concert, BTS PH’s celebration of the Hobiuary Project and BTS 10th Anniversary, and ONCE HQ’s Social Take Over for TWICE’s music promotion, all stand as a testament to KmmunityPH’s drive to enrich the fan journey.

Recently, KmmunityPH also supported “NEVER LOST” of EXO’s Kim Jongdae, and TWICE x ONCE 8th Anniversary, while preparing for Enhypen’s 3rd Anniversary Fangathering dubbed “EN-GRANDE: The 2023 ENNIVERSARY Celebration,” on November 27 at Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

KmmunityPH also brought all fan groups together for the “K-leidoscope” event on November 25-26 at the GCreator House (BGC) and Baked Studios (Makati) to meet and stan with fellow fans. From November 14 to December 6 at the Globe Creator House, there will also be weekly dance classes featuring K-pop. Both initiatives aim to foster deeper connections among fans and to celebrate K-culture.

Ramping up partnerships, KmmunityPH has joined forces with renowned local fashion brand BENCH, granting fans the unparalleled experience of meeting idols, such as ITZY, Wi Ha Jun, Kim Seon Ho, and Ahn Hyo Seop.

KmmunityPH also teamed up with Viu Philippines for an exclusive interview content with Kim Bum, available in November 15 on KmmunityPH’s Facebook Group. Viu also gave away premium subscription vouchers to K-drama aficionados.

