Freed OFW Hamas hostage leaves hospital

AFTER a series of medical tests following his release from Hamas captivity, Filipino caregiver Gelienor “Jimmy” Pacheco was given a clean bill of health by Israeli doctors.

Staff at the Shamir Medical Center lined up at the corridor as Pacheco passed by. The hospital staff applauded him and chanted his name, “Jimmy! Jimmy! Jimmy!”

Pacheco appeared shy as he walked down the aisle, shaking hands with a few of those who cheered him on last Sunday.

The 49-year old native of Ilocos Norte is now staying in a hotel and will be repatriated to Manila before Christmas, the Philippine Embassy in Tel-Aviv said.

Pacheco was one of the first batch of Hamas hostages who were released as part of the prisoner exchange and truce agreement between Israel and Hamas. Immediately after arrival in Israel, he was taken to a hospital to undergo a series of tests.

Philippine Ambassador Pedro Laylo Jr. and Foreign Minister Eli Cohen visited him at the hospital.

The Filipino caregiver lost 10 kilos during his 49-day ordeal in Gaza Strip where he and other hostages were taken after the October 7 surprise attacks by the Hamas in southern Israel.

Apart from his weight loss, the Israeli hospital said he is in good health.

The Embassy shared that Pacheco attributed to his strong faith in God his having endured the ordeal.

“[K]aya lang ako buhay dahil sa Panginoon. Kahit nung unang araw pa lang na nakuha ako iniisip ko talaga ang pamilya ko. Habang nandun ako, ang gusto ko lang mabuhay para sa pamilya ko [I am only alive by the grace of God. From the first day I was seized, I thought of my family. I wanted to live for my family],” the Embassy quoted Pacheco as saying.

The Embassy also asked Pacheco if fellow Filipino, Noralyn Bobadilla—believed to have been taken hostage as well—was with him, a source said.

Pacheco said he did not see any other Filipino during his captivity but stressed that hostages were divided into groups and he was not able see all the reported 240 hostages taken by Hamas, a DFA official added.

Bobadilla was declared missing after the October 7 attacks. The Israel government could not ascertain if she was indeed taken as hostage. But after one month of searching in kibbutzim in southern Israel, Tel-Aviv is now assuming she is a hostage.

Israel has placed a gag order on freed hostages as to the details with regard to their stay in Gaza Strip, as there are still hostages being held there, and premature revelations may affect efforts to free them.

Image credits: Philippine Embasy in Israel





