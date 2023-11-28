Ex-DOJ chief Guevarra: My acts in de Lima case all legal

SOLICITOR General Menardo Guevarra on Monday maintained that his handling of the drug cases against former senator Leila de Lima during his term as justice secretary was consistent with the law.

Guevarra made the statement in response to De Lima’s call for the Office of the Ombudsman to start its investigation to determine the administrative liability of Guevarra and former DOJ chief Vitaliano Aguirre II for the use of convicted felons to testify against her in the illegal drug charges.

De Lima’s call came after the Court of Appeals recently issued a decision which reversed and set aside the Ombudsman’s decision dismissing her complaint against the two in relation to the government use of convicts to testify against her drug cases.

De Lima said her two predecessors violated Section 10 of Republic Act 6981, or the Witness Protection, Security and Benefit Act when they used felons as witnesses against her.

She said under that law, individuals convicted of any crime involving moral turpitude cannot be admitted to the government’s Witness Protection Program (WPP) and be made as prosecution witnesses.

“I understand that the CA merely remanded the case to the Office of the Ombudsman. So, let’s wait for what the Office of the Ombudsman will do,” Guevarra said.

“In any event, I am ready to submit my comment of required. As Justice Secretary, all my acts had always been in accordance with the law,” he added.

Guevarra served as DOJ chief from 2018 to 2022 under the administration of then president Rodrigo Duterte.

On the other hand, Aguirre said he would just wait for the Ombudsman’s action on the CA ruling.

“I have not been furnished a copy of her complaint since its filing. This is the first time I have been informed of such. I will just await the order from the Ombudsman to answer or comment on the said complaint,” Aguirre, who is now one of the commissioners of the National Police Commission, said.

Aside from granting de Lima’s petition to reverse the Ombudsman’s decision in her case against Aguirre and Guevarra, the CA also ordered the Ombudsman to act on de Lima’s complaints again.

The testimonies of high-profile inmates at the New Bilibid Prisons led to the filing of three drug cases against de Lima before the Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court in 2017.

Arrest warrants were issued against De Lima that led to her incarceration for more than six years.

The Muntinlupa RTC has dismissed two of the three drug charges against the former senator.

On November 13, De Lima was given temporary freedom after Muntinlupa RTC Branch 206 Presiding Judge Gener Gito allowed her to post bail in her remaining drug case.