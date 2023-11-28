Defense, sporting arms show up next month

THE second edition of the 29th Defense and Sporting Arms Show organized by The Association of Firearms and Ammunition Dealers Inc. (AFAD) fires off December 7 to 11 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

The country’s longest-running arms show features a wide range of top-of-the-line local and imported firearms, optics, sporting goods and accessories and is open to the public, gun enthusiasts, hobbyists and sportsmen.

AFAD president Aric Topacio and trustee Edwin Año said they expect more exhibitors and participants in the year-ending edition.

“We’re happy to be back. With a huge turnout of visitors in the first edition last May, our members particularly the major players in the industry are so eager and enthusiastic to participate and put on display their products,” said Topacio during media lunch on Tuesday at the Milkyway Restaurant in Makati City.

Top brass from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police and relevant agencies will be among the special guests during the opening ceremony on December 7 at 10 a.m.

In addition to the usual product display, promotional program and activities on renewing licenses and applications for newly registered gun owners, visitors will have the chance to participate in an open discussion about self-defense, firearms safety handling, security, responsible gun ownership and regulation policies.

“Educate the public on responsible gun ownership, safety, and security is AFAD’s unwavering passion and commitment,” Topacio said. “We must continue our mission of promoting responsible gun ownership.”