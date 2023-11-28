Coaching will seal it

AS the oft-repeated saying goes, stats matter no more when the moment of truth arrives. Toss them out the window.

Them with hearts that pound like thunder in summer are the ones fit for battle.

Them with poison in their minds are worth dispatching.

As the future belongs to the brave, so does victory await the ones with nothing but killer instincts.

And so, will it be University of the Philippines (UP) or De La Salle?

As they begin today their best-of-three battle for the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) men’s basketball crown, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, I dare say the well-coached team will prevail.

No doubt that UP has a stronger line-up than De La Salle. It boasts of Malick Diouf, the 6-foot-11 board monster, as anchor of the Fighting Maroons.

Now on his final playing year, Diouf’s grit to cap a glorious career was seen in burning splendor during UP’s 57-46 elimination of Ateneo in the semifinals.

It was a performance that seemed to accentuate his repeat bid as the season’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) again, coming up with 12 points, 3 steals, 3 blocked shots and 16 screaming rebounds.

Francis Lopez ably backed up Diouf with 12 points and 10 rebounds as the duo combined well with a lethal UP lineup that include dead shot CJ Cancino and the spitfirish trio of Gerry Abadiano, Jan Jan Felicilda and the seasoned JD Cagulangan.

They are the Maroon core that helped end Ateneo’s Finals streak at six since 2016.

They are the Maroon mob ready to reclaim the Season 84 crown they lost to the Blue Eagles in Season 85 after UP’s epic 72-69 overtime win over Ateneo in the Game Three decider in 2022.

But while UP is more credentialed than La Salle—the Maroons are in their fourth title showdown in five seasons—the Green Archers are not to be denied.

Even as De La Salle has been winless for six seasons, it appears ready to end the drought as it basks in the glow of its 88-79 win over UP in their last outing in the second round after dropping a close 67-64 contest to the Maroons in Season 86’s first round.

La Salle’s weak center in Joseph Obasa is compensated by the steady presence of playmakers Mark Nonoy, Jared Brown and Evan Nelle—not to mention MVP pacesetter Kevin Quiambao, whose double-double routine has become almost second nature.

Still, coaching will seal it in the end.

La Salle’s Topex Robinson, although a virtual rookie, has proven his mettle and should give his boys the right tools and motivation to make it through the night.

Up to coach Goldwyn Monteverde to mine UP’s second gold in the last three seasons.

Dig deep Diouf?

THAT’S IT Congrats to Miguel Tabuena for easily beating Tony Lascuna, 4 & 3, to win the International Container Terminal Services Inc. The Country Club Match Invitational on Friday. In dethroning Lascuna, Tabuena, the Lexus ambassador, won P280,000. More importantly, the win could be a prelude to Tabuena’s entry into the multi-million dollar LIV Golf as he goes into qualifying for the event in Abu Dhabi this December. All the best, Miggs!