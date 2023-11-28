CBCP airs call for Red Wednesday Campaign

THE Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) has called on all dioceses, archdioceses, and all the faithful to join them in the Red Wednesday campaign.

The Red Wednesday scheduled on November 29 will help them collectively commemorate the persecution and murder of Christians worldwide, said CBCP President Bishop Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan.

“This is our annual remembrance of the suffering Church and persecuted Christians worldwide,” said David.

It is only right for Christians to pray, remember, and pay tribute to those who were persecuted only because of religious beliefs, he added.

The theme in this year’s Red Wednesday Campaign is “Embracing Persecuted, Oppressed and Christians in Need.”

“This year’s theme is drawn from the pastoral direction of the Universal Church through the Synod on Synodality. ACN believes that the Local Church journeys with the persecuted and oppressed Christians in need and embraces their experiences,” said David.

The “Evening Eucharistic Celebration for Persecuted Christians in the Philippines and Worldwide” will take place starting 6 p.m. at the Minor Basilica and Metropolitan Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

The mass will be led by the CBCP secretary General Msgr. Bernardo Pantin.