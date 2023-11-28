Atienza asks Filipinos to remember Ninoy’s ideals

AS Filipinos marked on November 27 the 91st birth anniversary of the late Senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr., former deputy speaker and Buhay Rep. Lito Atienza has reminded the public of the indelible mark he left on the nation.

“Today we remember Ninoy Aquino on what would have been his 91st birthday. Ninoy, as we knew him, was a true patriot. He was God-fearing, courageous, and loved his country—traits needed today by our politicians,” he said.

“While in exile, he was aware of the threats to his life if he came home. But the patriot in him could not bear to stay away while his countrymen suffered. So he left his beloved family and came back,” he added.

Atienza said Aquino was a man who sacrificed his life so that the Philippines could reclaim its democratic freedom.

The former lawmaker said Filipinos should draw inspiration from the Aquino example as the country navigates the challenges that lie ahead, striving for a better and more just Philippines.

“Let us all be grateful to this man who gave up his life so our country could regain our democratic freedom,” Atienza said.