Appliances get bigger home in Robinsons Galleria Ortigas

A trusted name in the appliances industry, Robinsons Appliances has recently opened a bigger outlet at Robinsons Galleria Ortigas. This new store offers a wide range of premium brands and products, making it the perfect destination for those looking to purchase appliances as gifts this holiday season.

Whether you’re in need of a new kitchen companion, a top-of-the-line entertainment system, or the latest smartphone model, Robinsons Appliances has you covered. With a focus on customer satisfaction and a commitment to excellence, you can trust that you’ll find everything you need at the store, regardless of whether you’re a techie or a gadget enthusiast.

The grand reopening of Robinsons Appliances in Robinsons Galleria Ortigas was attended by (from left) group general manager for Robinsons Appliances Corp. Jovito Santos; president and chairman of Concepcion Industrial Corp. Raul Joseph Concepcion; Robinsons Land Corp. executive vice president Faraday Go; Samsung Electronics Philippines Corp. AV business head Bernardino Christopher Almazan; Concepcion Durables Inc. managing director Maria Cristina Zavalla; PPH executive director of Panasonic Manufacturing Philippines Corp. Satoshi Kono; Acer Philippines general manager Sue Ong Lim; COO and executive vice president of VST Ecs Phils. Inc. Princess Chua; assistant vice president and head of distributive trade of GCash Mark Vince Mamaril; and assistance vice president for operations for Robinsons Appliances Corp. Anthony Caliwag.

Robinsons Appliance Center is located at the West Wing of Robinsons Galleria, Edsa corner Ortigas Avenue, Quezon City.