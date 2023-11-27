Wushu official PSA Forum guest

WUSHU Federation Philippines secretary-general Julian Camacho and members of the national team that saw action in the recent 16th World Wushu Championships will be gracing the Philippine Sportswriters Association weekly Forum Tuesday at the Conference Hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Camacho, vice president of Wushu Federation of Asia and recently re-elected member of the International Wushu Federation, will talk about the team’s campaign in Fort Worth, Texas, that saw the Filipinos win one gold, four silver and one bronze medals.

The gold was courtesy of The duilian men’s trio of Mark Lester Ragay, Mark Anthony Polo and Vincent Ventura won the lone gold medal.

