Smartmatic tells Comelec to junk disqualification bid

POLL technology company Smartmatic Tim Corp. urged the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to junk a petition seeking to disqualify them from joining the bidding process for the 2025 automated elections.

The petition was filed by former Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Undersecretary Eliseo MIjares Rio Jr., former Comelec Commissioner Augusto C. Lagman, Franklin F. Ysaac and Leonardo O. Odono earlier in June.

According to the petitioners, Smartmatic has “failed to comply with certain minimum system capabilities that resulted in serious and grave irregularities in the transmission and receipt of election return” in the 2022 elections.

However, Smartmatic has denied the allegations, stating that the petitioners’ claims are “unfounded, presented as facts but lacking evidence.”

“The petitioners have not demonstrated a single vote discrepancy,” the company added.

In a statement, Smartmatic refuted the claims, saying that their automated system’s accuracy has been “consistently proven, validated by Comelec’s records, random manual audits and independent audits and recounts by watchdogs” like the Legal Network for Truthful Elections and the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting.

“The petitioners’ clear objective is both political, attempting to delegitimize the government and commercial, supporting [our] competitors,” the company said.

Meanwhile, the Comelec has extended the deadline for the submission of bid documents for the 2025 automated election system to December 12.

Chairman George Erwin M. Garcia said the original deadline set on November 28 was moved to December 12 by the Special Bids and Awards Committee to “give everybody all the possible suppliers to prepare all their documents and submit to Comelec.”

He added the postponement will also give time to the En Bac to resolve the petition to disqualify bidder Smartmatic.

“Para lang po matapos na ‘yung issue na ‘yan, para maging dire-diretso ‘yung procurement process,” Garcia said.