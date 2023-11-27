SM Cares promotes biking and sustainability for eco-friendly cities 

Ahead of National Bicycle Day, SM Supermalls, through its corporate social responsibility arm, SM Cares, partnered with local government units in a series of events to promote biking as a sustainable form of transportation.

Padyak Pasay was celebrated ahead of National Bicycle Day and the city’s Foundation Week activities, PASAYahin 2023.L-R: Mr. Antonio Felix Ortiga, SM Prime Vice President for Commercial Properties Group; Hon. Imelda Calixto-Rubiano, Mayor of Pasay City; Councilor Benedict Angeles, SK Federation President; Ms. Lesley Anne Rubiano, JCI Manilena President; Mr. Glenn Ang, SM Smart City President; Mr. Perkin So, SM Supermalls Senior Assistant Vice President for Operations; Mr. Mike Pizarro, 2024 Regional Vice President for Metro South, JCI Philippines; Ms. Graze Baldos, 2024 JCI Manileña Director

Padyak Pasay, led by the City of Pasay and JCI Manilena, gathered over 400 cyclists for a fun bike ride at SM by the BAY and across stops around the city. In partnership with SM Cares and Break the Cycle bike coalition, children and youth of Pasay joined a bike safety clinic and bike eco tour.

Children and Youth participants of the SM Bike Safety Clinic immediately applied their learning as they went around the SM Mall of Asia Complex on a bike eco tour.

“As the next generation of leaders, it is important to teach our youth not only to bike safely on the road, but also to see biking as a way to ensure a clean environment. Through our bike eco tour, we hope to inspire children to adopt sustainable practices at home as they learn how we operate our properties responsibly,” shares Mr. Bien C. Mateo, SM Supermalls Vice President and SM Cares Program Director.

The bike eco tour featured solid waste management, water conservation and energy efficiency practices of SM properties that children can adapt at home

Meanwhile, SM City Iloilo hosts a 3-day festival, together with the City of Iloilo and the Department of Transportation. Drawing a crowd of nearly 14,500 attendees, activities include a bike expo, vintage bike exhibit, bike food tours, fun rides and races.

As a Mall for All, SM Cares further supported the Active Mobility Forum, bringing in woman leader and inclusive biking advocate, Early Sol Gadong. The festival culminates on National Bicycle Day on November 26 with the annual Bike Lane Awards recognizing bike-friendly cities.