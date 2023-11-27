‘Slight’ increase in foreign containers handled noted

THE Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) said over the weekend it recorded a “slight increase” in foreign containers handled at end-October, thanks to “higher exports and imports.”

According to data from the PPA, foreign containers handled between January and October reached 4.08 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), a 1.34-percent increase from 4.03 million TEUs the year prior.

Imports were flattish at 2.04 million TEUs, a slight increase from 2.03 million TEUs, particularly at the Manila International Container Terminal (MICT) as well as the port management offices in Batangas and Davao.

Exports also went up by 2.3 percent to 2.04 million TEUs from 1.99 million TEUs, fueled by increases in the volumes handled at MICT as well as the ports in Davao and Cagayan de Oro.

PPA General Manager Jay Daniel R. Santiago said the “increase in foreign container cargo handled in Philippine ports nationwide partially offset the 15.5 percent drop in domestic containers from January to October this year to 2.13 million TEUs compared with last year’s 2.52 million TEUs.”

Santiago noted that the low volume of construction materials and metal products recorded at Sasa Port and base port in Misamis Oriental/Cagayan de Oro and North Harbor in National Capital Region (NCR) contributed to the decline in container volume.

He also reported that the PPA recorded a 4.6-percent increase in cargo traffic to 227.12 million metric tons (MT) from last year’s 217.33 million MT.

Foreign cargo handled rose by 6.5 percent to 145.16 million MT from 138.24 million MT as exports volume jumped by 11.4 percent to 60.82 million MT from 54.57 million MT, while imports inched up by 3.3 percent to 84.34 million MT from 81.57 million MT.

Likewise, domestic cargo traffic inched up by 1.1 percent to 81.95 million MT from 81.08 million MT.

The PPA chief attributed the increase in cargo volume to higher shipment of coal in Panay/Guimaras, particularly in Semirara Mining and Power Corporation Port.

Other factors to the rise in cargo traffic were increased shipment of breakbulk and bulk cargo in Batangas Port, higher outbound cargoes from private port volume of sand recorded at the Port of Currimao as well as higher supply of coconut oil at the Mauban Port.

Santiago noted that he “expects further rise in cargo traffic on the back of the improving global trade as well as the upcoming Christmas holidays.”

The World Trade Organization forecasts world merchandise trade volume growing at a slower pace of 0.8 percent this year before bouncing back with a higher increase of 3.3 percent next year.