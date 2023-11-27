Quezon City, Iloilo, Baguio 1-2-3top bike-friendly cities of 2023

QUEZON City, Iloilo City and Baguio City were hailed recently as this year’s top three most bicycle-friendly cities in the Philippines by the Mobility Awards.

This year marks the third installment of the Mobility Awards and the first time that all Philippine cities competed, including Metro Manila. The previous round in 2021 focused on cities outside the Metro.

“The progress in terms of bicycle infrastructure and programs in cities, offices and establishments are more prominent this year,” said Mobility Awards National Coordinator Arielle Celine Tabinga. “The one-year gap in 2022 provided us a good picture of these developments.”

The Medical City in Pasig City and the main office of the Government Service Insurance System in Pasay City—both recognized in 2020—bagged the Gold rating, while the Cebu IT Park, an awardee in 2021, clinched the Silver rating as this year’s most bicycle-friendly workplaces in the country.

The most bicycle-friendly large commercial establishments are Bonifacio High Street in Taguig City with a Gold rating, SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City and Megaworld Iloilo Business Park in Iloilo City with a Silver rating each.

For stand-alone businesses, the Magdamag Cafe in Quezon City and Kape Urban in Mandaluyong City were rated Silver and Natoy’s Best Bibingka and Kakanin in Davao City rated as Bronze awardee.

Also recognized were individual cyclists through the Padyak Power to the People! categories. They were delivery riders Sarah Francesca Aguja and Arnold Samiano De Luna of GrabFood and Junius Arellano of Foodpanda under the Padyak Champion category and small business owners Michael Dumasig, Mheeka Orsal and Myla Buenaventura in the Siklista ng Bayan awards.

The Mobility Awards is jointly organized by the Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities, The Climate Reality Project Philippines, MNL Moves, 350.org Pilipinas and Pinay Bike Commuter Community, in collaboration with the League of Cities Philippines and 27 regional partners composed of civic groups and active mobility advocates across the country.

“Being the most bicycle-friendly city in the Philippines is a testament to our commitment to promote and encourage cycling as a sustainable mode of transportation,” said General Elmo San Diego, head of the Quezon City Department of Public Order and Safety, on behalf of Mayor Joy Belmonte.

“While some define traffic as moving vehicles from one point to another, Quezon City defines traffic as moving people from one point to another,” San Diego said. “On a daily basis, we have 16,000 cyclists using our lanes; [this is the reason] we hope to improve even more.”

Iloilo City, recognized by the Mobility Awards as one of the overall most bicycle-friendly cities in 2021, claimed second place with a Gold rating and Baguio bagged third with a Silver rating.

“We don’t take it lightly as a business, we are very honored,” said Raymundo Angelo Magsikap de Guzman of Magdamag Cafe.