PHL solons pitch Maharlika fund to APPF member-states

THE Philippine delegation to the 31st Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum pushed the newly created Maharlika Investment Corp., which will manage the country’s Maharlika Investment Fund, saying the Philippines will serve as a desirable investment hub and safe haven for all sovereign wealth funds globally.

During the closing of the 31st Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF) regional conference on Saturday, Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez and other delegations actively promoted the recently established Maharlika Investment Corp.

“On the sidelines, we also mentioned that we have recently passed a law establishing the Maharlika Investment Corporation,” Romualdez said.

“They can see that the Philippines is a beautiful country with a thriving economy. They witnessed our vibrant democracy, freedom of the press, and expression, making it appear as an attractive investment center and haven for all sovereign wealth funds worldwide. So, the future of our sovereign wealth fund looks promising,” he said.

Romualdez cochaired the annual meeting, which the Philippine Congress hosted, with Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. earlier designated Rafael Consing Jr. as the first president and chief executive officer of Maharlika Investment Corp.

During his discussions with regional counterparts, Romualdez noted the expressed desire of many to revisit the Philippines.

“Everyone is delighted. Many want to come back. If you want to return, it means you liked what you saw and experienced. That’s why what the President and I say is true: ‘the Filipino people are the best,’” he remarked.

Highlighting the Philippines’s best asset, Romualdez emphasized the hospitality, respect, and excellence exhibited by Filipinos across various sectors.

“Our people are complete in every aspect, from education and the arts to industry. Everything is in us,” he added.

Security Council

Meanwhile, Romualdez expressed confidence in garnering support from numerous Asia-Pacific nations for the Philippines’ campaign for a seat on the United Nations Security Council.

“It is a significant dividend for the Philippines to secure a seat on the UN Security Council, so this event is truly remarkable. I would like to thank our chairman

[Zubiri] again for the successful hosting, and the Senate, the House of Representatives, all staff, and the media,” Romualdez stated.

Romualdez conveyed his sincere appreciation to parliamentary counterparts in the Asia Pacific region for their efforts in fostering understanding, collaboration, and the promotion of peace and development within the region.

“Through the APPF-member Parliaments’ active engagement and resilient partnerships, we were able to ensure a respectful and peaceful resolution of our common concerns,” Romualdez told the delegates, as he called on them to celebrate and enjoy the successes of the three-day event.

“It is my belief that as Parliamentarians, we were able to accomplish our primary objective—to frame and execute legislative initiatives that are focused on cultivating crucial elements necessary to attain peace and support sustainable economic growth,” he said.

The Speaker was pleased that parliamentarians in the Asia Pacific region engaged in what he described as a “vibrant exchange of ideas, experiences, and best practices” within an atmosphere of openness and trust.

“In light of the distinctive and often challenging circumstances surrounding the Asia-Pacific Region, we managed to navigate around the most pressing issues confronting us and acknowledged that there is a need for deeper awareness and understanding of our countries’ respective orientation, culture and dynamics,” he said.