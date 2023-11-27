LBP expands ops in Davao de Oro, opens new branch

MONKAYO, Davao de Oro—The Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) continues to advance financial inclusion in the country with the opening of its newest branch in the first-class town of Monkayo in the province of Davao de Oro.

Located in Barangay Poblacion, the Landbank Monkayo Branch makes banking services more convenient to clients from the 73 combined barangays of Monkayo and the neighboring towns of Compostela, Montevista and New Bataan.

This is the second Landbank branch in Davao de Oro, replacing the previous Landbank Easy Access Facility (LEAF) in the municipality, to provide improved and expanded banking services to the Province.

Landbank President and CEO Lynette V. Ortiz and Davao de Oro First District Representative Congresswoman Maria Carmen S. Zamora led the inauguration rites for the Landbank Monkayo Branch on 09 November 2023. They were joined by Landbank Director Atty. David D. Erro, Monkayo Councilor Manuel N. Zamora, Jr., and other Landbank senior executives and local government officials.

“To keep in stride with local developments—not to mention Monkayo being the most populous town in the Province—we deemed it fitting to upgrade the previous LEAF into a full-fledged branch. We are now able to offer a wider range of services, as we complement the local government’s vision of establishing a one-stop shop for basic public services,” said Landbank President Ortiz.

For her part, Congresswoman Zamora thanked Landbank for its unwavering service to the nation and the Filipino people. “Without Landbank, government could not reach far-flung areas and could not reach ordinary Filipinos who need services,” she said.

The newly inaugurated branch is equipped with an automated teller machine (ATM) and cash deposit machine (CDM) to facilitate fast, safe, and timely cash withdrawals and deposits of residents from the covered areas.

Landbank clients who will benefit from the new touchpoint include over 53,000 Conditional and Unconditional Cash Transfer (CCT/UCT) program beneficiaries of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), 7,000 farmers and fishers, as well as government employees, teachers, and students, among others.

The Landbank Monkayo Branch likewise features a Digital Corner where customers can open a deposit account in as fast as 15 minutes or less using the Bank’s Digital Onboarding System (DOBS). Opening an account via DOBS provides automatic enrollment to Landbank’s digital banking channels for safe and convenient online transactions.

Landbank is the only bank present in all 82 provinces in the country, with a network of 606 branches and branch-lite units and 59 lending centers, 16 of which are in Mindanao.

Landbank’s continued expansion across the country underscores its commitment to bringing banking services closer to its mandated and priority sectors, especially in unbanked and underserved areas.

Image credits: Land Bank of the Philippines





