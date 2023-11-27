Lanson place flagship PHL to open doors in Q1 2024

Ma. Stella F. Arnaldo / Special to the BusinessMirror

SM Hotels and Conventions Corp. (SMHCC) will finally be opening the doors of Lanson Place Mall of Asia (MOA) in the first quarter of 2024.

This was revealed by SMHCC Vice President for Marketing and Business Development Neil Rumbaoa on the sidelines of the Christmas tree lighting ceremony of Pico de Loro Cove, Hamilo Coast on Saturday. He told the BusinessMirror that the hotel and serviced residences are just undergoing the “final touches and some details” to ensure the property lives up to the Lanson Place brand. Lanson Place Hospitality Management Limited is a subsidiary of the Hong Kong-based Wing Tai Properties Limited, a premium developer of quality residential, commercial, industrial, serviced apartments, and boutique hotel projects.

“SMHCC takes pride in bringing the Lanson Place brand to the country. As the hospitality industry moves closer to its recovery, we believe that the introduction of Lanson Place Mall of Asia will help pave the way to a more robust and dynamic tourism in the Philippines,” said SMHCC President Elizabeth T. Sy, in a news statement.

Originally slated to open in 2022, Lanson Place’s construction was slowed down by the Covid-19 pandemic. It will be the first serviced apartments of SMHCC, with 389 units designed in a sleek, contemporary style, and will be the flagship property of Lanson Place in the Philippines. Located in the heart of the MOA complex, it is surrounded by the flagship SMX Convention Center Manila, the eCom office buildings, as well as retail and entertainment establishments. Lanson Place Hotel and Serviced Suites Mall of Asia is also strategically located near museums and historical landmarks.

P800M for SM hotel in Laoag

Facilities include an all-day dining restaurant, a fitness center and a rooftop swimming pool offering a full view of the picturesque Manila Bay, as well as an al fresco facility on the podium for intimate events.

Rumbaoa also disclosed the investment of over P800 million in a Park Inn by Radisson Hotel in Laoag City. Slated to open by the fourth quarter of 2028, the 150-room hotel will be located within a massive development of SM Prime Holdings Inc., which will host an SM City.

The Park Inn by Radisson hotel in Laoag is just one of the 14 hotels to be constructed by the SM Group at a cost of P15 billion, under SMHCC’s partnership with international hospitality firm Radisson Hotel Group. (See, “SM to spend P15B for 14 new hotels till 2028,” in the BusinessMirror, April 26, 2023.)

Meanwhile, another SM Group subsidiary, Costa del Hamilo, will be building a second tower for its newly launched Pico Terraces. Costa del Hamilo is the developer and manager of Hamilo Coast, the SM Group’s major 40-hectare seaside residential community in Nasugbu, Batangas.

In a news statement, Costa del Hamilo said Pico Terraces has been in high demand since it was launched in April, with a second tower now under way. Pico Terraces is designed to be a “resort within a resort,” that elevates condo living with plush resort-style amenities such as the biggest water feature in Pico De Loro Cove—a 500-square-meter cascading pool that integrates family kiddie, lounge and lap pools.

Pico Terraces spans 2.1 hectares, 80 percent of which are devoted to nature-friendly amenities, parks, and open spaces. Designed to blend harmoniously with the natural landscape, Pico Terraces’ condo buildings will bear a modern tropical theme with an assortment of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, ranging from 46 to 89 square meters of living spaces with open layouts.