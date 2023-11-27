La Salle pockets first ever UAAP women’s athletics crown

De La Salle University closed out a dominant campaign to make amends from last season’s meltdown with a first-ever University Athletic Association of the Philippines Women’s Athletics title at the close of the Season 86 championships on Sunday at the PhilSports Track Oval in Pasig City.

The Lady Green Tracksters won the title with 301 points over traditional powerhouses Far Eastern University Lady Tamaraws (268) and University of Santo Tomas Female Tracksters (235).

“First-ever title, first-ever. Speechless but I’m so happy,” De La Salle head coach Jeoffrey Chua said. “Sabi ko lang sa kanila, ‘Stay motivated.'”

National athlete and eventual women’s MVP Bernalyn Bejoy paced the campaign for the De La Salle Lady Green Tracksters with four gold medals for the season, including the final day’s highlight event of the 4×400-meter relay.

Bejoy picked up from where Hannah Delotavo finished during the relay, setting up Erica Ruto and Jessel Lumapas for the 3:50.40 finish. FEU finished with the silver with 3:57.80, while UP took the bronze with 3:58.78.

“My goal is to be an MVP and won the championship. I just trust myself,” Bejoy of Bacolod City said.

Bejoy, 22, also won gold in league-record-breaking fashion in 400m (55.75) and 400m hurdles (1:00.49), while also winning the 800m race (2:12.86). She also finished with bronze in the 200m (24.88).

Abcd Agamanos clinched the second gold of the day for De La Salle after earlier winning the 100-meter hurdles with 15.08 seconds, 0.02 seconds ahead of University of the East’s Patricia Lobos with 15.10.

Eventual women’s Rookie of the Year Jeanne Arnibal rounded up the top three with 15.19 seconds.

Arnibal topped the heptathlon (4,195) and triple jump (12.28) events while placing second in the high jump (1.60).