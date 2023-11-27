JPMorgan Chase cites HR initiatives cover PHL biz

THE local business of JPMorgan Chase and Co. (NYSE: JPM) credits the pro-family benefits the banking and financial services firm provide to employees as a reason it has status as one of the best places to work.

In a fast-changing and increasingly demanding world, knowing how to adapt and achieve equilibrium in one’s daily life and routine remains a top priority, read the firm’s statement.

“This understanding drives [JPM] to foster a work environment that equips its employees with all the tools necessary to become better not only in their work but also as better providers for their families through the company’s comprehensive and industry-leading pro-family benefits,” it added.

“[JPM] has consistently been a pioneer,” the statement quoted Brian D. Hood, Philippine head of Human Resources, as saying. “Our innovation transcends beyond banking and finance, beyond the various communities through our philanthropic investments, and extends to crafting a thriving ecosystem for our employees. We’ve successfully brought the best global HR practices to the Philippines, tailored to the local landscape.”

The firm said “it goes beyond offering global career opportunities as it embraces a culture that champions diversity and inclusion.”

“Amid global challenges and digital transformation, we remain committed to hiring exceptional talent and ensuring that they feel like they belong and are cared for, including their families or those closest to them,” Hood said.

A prime example of this commitment is the “enhanced paid parental leave” (EPPL) for non-primary caregivers, such as fathers and same-sex partners. Under this initiative, both probationary and regular employee caregivers can avail themselves of 112 calendar days of paid leave, inclusive of statutory benefits. The EPPL’s flexibility, which can be taken continuously or staggered within 12 months from the child’s birth, allows caregivers to navigate the early stages of parenting while fulfilling their professional commitments.

JPMorgan Chase’s dedication is further exemplified by the extension of regular Maternity Leave to probationary employees, granting them access to 112 calendar days of paid leave. Moreover, Adoption Leave is extended to both probationary and regular employees, providing 112 calendar days of paid leave within 12 months of the child’s placement.

“Juggling family and a career can be incredibly challenging. Here, we believe it’s possible to prioritize both. And if we can offer support and make life easier for our employees, we will do so,” Hood said.

The company also offers a Sabbatical Leave of six months to tenured and eligible employees so they can focus on personal matters. For those whose immediate family members have passed away, the company goes beyond by extending bereavement leave to 20 days.

“We also equip team managers and leaders with tools on how to lead with compassion. We retain open lines of communication, encouraging employees to provide feedback through regular focus group discussions, annual employee opinion surveys, etc. All these efforts contribute to overall high employee retention,” Hood said.