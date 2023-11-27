It’s never easy being an elite athlete, ask EJ

TWENTY-SEVEN days before Christmas, three months before his first competition for 2024 and another five months after that before the Paris Olympics and Ernest John “EJ” Obiena just couldn’t set aside his pole vault even for a day or two.

“What rest? What easy? Off season is tougher than competition days,” Obiena, the world No. 2 men’s pole vaulter, told BusinessMirror on Monday. “You need to train most of the time during the off season.”

Training started for Obiena and his legendary Ukranian coach Vitaly Petrov last October 22 in their Formia facility.

The newly-minted Asian Games champion and record holder in Hangzhou had the luxury of a close to two weeks of vacation in the country before flying to Dubai not for another week of R&R but a hectic routine on specialization and conditioning training.

“There are more training activities than rest while in the off season, and it’s more grinding than the usual competition days because you’re putting a foundation for the next season,” said the three-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist.

First up for Obiena in the incoming indoor season is the Glasgow World Indoor Championships from March 1 to 3 in Scotland—but his team is pondering a competition in February to get things fully rolling for Paris.

“For now, I just want to improve everything. I don’t want to commit anything next year, I just want to improve, and that’s the target,” he said. “I just want to apply what needs to apply and be consistent, generally.”

Obiena hits the track in Formia on a regular basis but does gymnastics training routines, a skill vital as he needs to twist and contort his 6-foot-2 frame over the bar set almost two floors above ground.

“From the smallest to the biggest details we target in training during the off season. We need to train physically and mentally…we have to strengthen every muscle and master all the routines,” he said.

“This is the only time when you can fully focus on your technique,” he added.

Obiena, however, won’t say if he’s been making 6.0 meters in training, a height he cleared twice this year to become the 26th member of an elite club of high fliers.

That’s dedication and discipline for Obiena, who was the first Filipino to earn a ticket to the July 26 to August 11 Paris Games when he cleared the qualifying standard of 5.82 meters last July 2 in Stockholm.

How about Christmas? Or New Year?

Maybe a very short break, he said.