Ironkids-RLC forge partnership for Cebu, Davao legs

IRONKIDS and RLC Residences recently sealed a strategic partnership for 2024 with the residential arm of Robinsons Land Corporation serving as title sponsor of the Cebu event in April and the Davao race in August.

“It is a privilege for us at RLC Residences to be the title sponsor of Ironkids Cebu and Davao this 2024,” said Karen Cesario, Marketing Head and Chief Integration Officer of RLC Residences. “When this opportunity came to us, we really didn’t think twice because what Ironkids stands for is the same as what we believe in investing in a promising future.”

Cesario added: “Together, we are confident that we can empower young athletes to live an even more active and purposeful lifestyle.”

RLC Residences has been a steadfast supporter of the Ironman events since its first race in Cebu in 2012.

The brand’s enduring commitment to raising the game by promoting an active lifestyle aligns seamlessly with the ethos of Ironkids.

By joining forces, both aim to create a more vibrant future and nurture sportsmanship for young athletes.

Demonstrating its commitment to promoting well-being, RLC Residences formally launched a triathlon team in the past year to encourage the RLC Residences community to take a more active role in fitness activities and has been very intentional in factoring wellness facilities into the design of their projects.

“We are delighted to have RLC Residences as the title sponsor for our two key events in 2024,” said Princess Galura, General Manager of Ironman Philippines. “We also admire their dedication to nurturing athletes of all ages to continuously raise the game and be more proactive in living a dynamic way of living. With this partnership, we are very excited to see the talented athletes these events will produce.”