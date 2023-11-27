GoTyme, Paymongo ink deal to expand loan biz

GOKONGWEI-led GoTyme Bank Corp. and PayMongo Philippines Inc. have inked a partnership to expand financial loans among small-scale and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

GoTyme said it will make business loans more accessible to thousands of firms under PayMongo’s merchant ecosystem. Through the partnership, businesses may avail of loans of up to P500,000 through GoTyme’s banking services.

“As GoTyme Bank expands to offer more banking products to our customers, we also continue to build meaningful relationships and foster financial inclusion,” GoTyme Bank CEO Nate Clarke said. Clarke added that they “hope to make loans and banking in general more accessible to SMEs and give them the preferred banking experience they deserve.”

PayMongo merchants who qualify will have seamless disbursement and receive the loaned amount in one banking day, depending on the receiving bank’s processing.

Instead of fixed tenor or term, GoTyme Bank offers tailor-fit financing options for businesses, such as flexible tenor options that align with their unique preference.

Businesses are only required to pay a competitive flat fee, simplifying the financial landscape for borrowers.

With PayMongo Capital powered by GoTyme Bank, borrowers can pay more or less than your monthly fee through PayMongo’s easy repayment channel that automatically deducts from a portion of sales.

“At PayMongo, our unwavering commitment to support the growth of small and medium-sized businesses takes a groundbreaking leap with our partnership with GoTyme Bank. This collaboration is a game-changer for PayMongo merchants, unlocking additional capital to propel their online enterprises toward unparalleled success,” PayMongo CEO Elmer M. Malolos said.

“Going into loans is a big step for GoTyme Bank and we are optimistic that with the partnership with PayMongo, we will be able to give SMEs the best customer service and peace of mind,” GoTyme Bank co-CEO Albert Tinio said. “By making the process easier and less intimidating, merchants are better empowered to make the best choices for their business.”