First couple shares time, fond X’mas memories with children

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos welcomed over 1,700 children from select shelters and orphan care centers at the Malacañang grounds on Sunday as they led the “Balik Sigla, Bigay Saya” gift-giving day, simultaneously held in 300 satellite centers to over 17,000 children nationwide.

The nationwide “Balik Sigla, Bigay Saya” gift-giving initiative, organized in over 250 locations, was made possible through a collaborative effort between the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and private support groups affiliated with President Marcos, which included prominent names such as Jollibee and San Miguel Corporation.

Among the beneficiaries, 1,120 children in the National Capital Region (NCR) received early Christmas presents, while 449 in Cebu, 600 in Davao, and over 14,867 children in various satellite centers across the country were part of this heartwarming event.

In his address to the children, the President reminisced about his own cherished Christmas memories from childhood and reflected on the tradition of festive gift-giving during his father’s presidency, he emphasized the simultaneous occurrence of the activity in multiple locations made possible by modern technology.

Marcos told the children as he emphasized that the gift-giving activity is simultaneously held through the use of the new technology.