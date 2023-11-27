Elected Taguig EMBO barangay officials take oath in Makati City

TEN newly-elected officials of the EMBO barangays placed by the Supreme Court under the jurisdiction of Taguig, together with new Sangguniang Kabataang (SK) officials, have opted to join the mass oath-taking ceremonies officiated by Mayor Abigail Binay at Makati City Hall.

A total of 140 newly elected barangay chairpersons and council members (kagawads), and SK chairpersons and kagawads from Cembo, Comembo, East Rembo, Pembo, Pitogo, Post Proper Northside, Post Proper Southside, South Cembo, West Rembo and Rizal opted to be sworn in by the Makati mayor.

“We are grateful to these barangay officials who have bravely shown their loyalty and solidarity with the city government of Makati. Their bold move serves to underscore their unwavering trust and confidence in our brand of leadership that has always put a premium on the well-being and quality of life of our Proud Makatizens,” said Binay who expressed her appreciation to the local officials for their dedication and loyalty to Makati and the Proud Makatizens.

Binay also reminded the newly-elected officials to serve their constituents to the best of their capabilities, adding that this is the only way to repay the trust and confidence Makatizens put in them.

“Our calling is to serve our citizens with the highest standards of good governance and excellent public service. Do your best and work tirelessly to create a better quality of life for everyone you have sworn to serve,” the mayor added.

The barangay officials who were sworn in by the mayor were Romeo Millo (Cembo), Edgardo Cleofas (Comembo), Thelma Ramirez (East Rembo), Richard Pasadilla (PP Northside), Kim Abbang (Pembo), Ives Ebrada (Pitogo), Arnold Cruz (Rizal), Eva Omar (South Cembo), Quirino Sarono (PP Southside), and Niño Cunanan (West Rembo).

The newly-elected SK chairpersons who chose to take their oath before Binay were Jeanne Paul Cadapan (Cembo), Breanne Peralta (Comembo), Shane Clarence Agoot (East Rembo), Joshua Daniel Espejo (PP Northside), Stump Sison (Pembo), Cris Justin Ramis (Pitogo), Kyla Dorio (Rizal), Gwyneth Bravo (South Cembo), Francis John San Vicente (PP Southside), and Jeremiah Baniqued (West Rembo).

Last October, the mayor filed an urgent motion for clarification with a prayer for the issuance of a status quo ante order in connection with the jurisdiction of 10 barangays. This motion seeks to maintain a status quo order while waiting for the writ of execution to ensure an orderly transition of services.