Court orders Megaworld to post ₱873-M counter bond

The Quezon City Regional Trial Court has ordered property developer Megaworld Corp. to set aside P873.32 million as a counterbond to cover the potential obligation claimed by construction firm Datem Inc.

“Finding the counterbond to be sufficient security for the payment of claims in judgment sought by plaintiff, the Writ of Preliminary Attachment [WPA] issued on 15 November 2023 is hereby immediately discharged,” said Judge Rochelle Yvette D. Galano of Branch 105, Quezon City Regional Trial Court, said in an order dated November 24.

Datem filed a lawsuit to force Megaworld to honor a 2022 mutual agreement, in which the property developer committed to pay P873.324 million for the contractor’s finished work.

It accused Megaworld of moving the deadlines by introducing new and additional deductions to be charged against Datem, which were not previously discussed in the mutual agreement.

Datem was able to get a court order to freeze some of Megaworld’s assets, which the court has lifted with the posting of the counterbond.

In a statement, Datem said that, in the event that it wins, this counterbond from Megaworld is intended to act as a safety net, paying for the liability it owes to the construction firm.

“With the order approving the counterbond, this will serve as security for Datem instead of the seized properties, and the court will order the lifting of the attachment instead. Also, regardless of the value of the properties, Datem should be secured for the full amount of P873,324, 248.89 In case judgment is rendered,” it said.

Datem said that although the court’s ruling may appear to be a change in the current legal dispute, it should be noted that it has no bearing on the main points of their lawsuit against Megaworld.

“It is crucial to note that this development has no bearing on the core of our lawsuit against Megaworld, which seeks to secure payment for finished projects where work has been completed.”

The company added that the court’s decision to lift the WPA does not invalidate its previous determination of Megaworld’s fraudulent activities, which is an important part of Datem’s legal case. The WPA and its accompanying counterbond were put in place as security measures to protect Datem’s interests, based on the court’s evaluation of Megaworld’s “suspected fraudulent behavior.”