‘Calax segment acquires ROW’

MPCALA Holdings Inc. (MHI), the concessionaire of the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (Calax), has received substantial right of way (ROW) for the construction of the remaining portion of the thoroughfare’s Cavite segment.

According to Raul Ignacio, the company’s president, “95 percent” of the easement for the Governor’s Drive Segment in General Trias, Cavite “has been acquired, and the team has already begun earthworks and bridge constructions.”

“Governor’s Drive will be the second-longest segment of Calax, spanning almost 8 kilometers in length. We target to open it to the motoring public before the end of 2024. Through this interchange, we aspire to revolutionize our motorist travel experience, by connecting communities and helping improve the economy of the region,” he said.

Governor’s Drive is a 7.9-kilometer two-by-two lane segment that will extend from the Silang (Aguinaldo) Interchange to Governor’s Drive.

Earlier this month, Calax opened the Silang (Aguinaldo) Interchange, a 4-kilometer segment that directly connects to Aguinaldo Highway.

Ignacio said the segment has recorded its highest daily traffic at 11,000 vehicles, “well beyond the projected 5,000 cars.”

Currently, Calax’s operational segment spans from Mamplasan to Silang (Aguinaldo), recording an average daily vehicle volume of 41,000.

The 45-kilometer Calax is expected to be finished by 2025.

Last year, the company said it had to spend more than the thoroughfare’s original project cost because of the delays in the delivery of right of way.

MHI CFO Chris Lizo said the company had to spend “15 percent” more than the original project cost of roughly P34.5 billion.