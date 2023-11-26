S&T experts lead in ‘greening’ projects in Iloilo

ILOILO CITY—The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) introduces initiatives in support of the environment.

Led by Balik Scientists and Science and Technology (S&T) Fellows, a forum titled “Talk and Tech: Science Careers in Demand,” during the DOST National Science, Technology and Innovation Week (NSTW) held in this city, focused on expertise in environment in the Visayas, the DOST said.

One initiative was a project to promote environmental and sustainable development on Suyac Island in Negros Occidental.

Dr. Francis Baleta, a DOST S&T Fellow, is leading the groundbreaking project, “Promotion and Enhancement of Suyac Island as a Green Destination for Aqua-Ecotourism through Sustainable Management and Development.”

The study’s focus on marine litter on Suyac Island demonstrates a meticulous approach to understanding and managing the island’s resources and socio-economic landscape.

The DOST’s goal is to establish the foundation for sustainable management and development, ensuring a positive impact on both the local community and the environment.

Another green initiative is led by DOST Balik Scientist Dr. Noel Peter Tan, director of the Center for Advanced New Materials, Engineering, and Emerging Technologies of the University of San Agustin in Iloilo CIty, the DOST said.

This R&D project will address the perennial problem of the country in plastic waste by developing biodegradable plastics or bioplastic packaging materials through nanotechnology.

Through the Balik Scientist Program and S&T Fellows Program, experts engaged play a crucial role in leading R&D projects, fostering innovation that addresses the country’s evolving needs.

“The DOST places confidence in the capabilities of our S&T professionals to address socioeconomic needs of the country. The engagement of the Balik Scientist and S&T Fellows are pivotal in driving R&D projects forward,” said DOST-Undersecretary for Research and Development, Dr. Leah J. Buendia.

“The wealth of knowledge and expertise brought by these experts contributes significantly to the success of regional initiatives, fostering a collaborative environment for scientific and technological advancement,” Buendia added.

The DOST explained that through the involvement of these experts, the DOST boosts regional development, wherein they conduct research, contributing, not only to job creation within the scientific community associated with the project, but also significantly benefiting the local communities where the research is either underway or has taken place.

The DOST Balik Scientist Program encourages S&T experts residing abroad, who are Filipino citizens or of Filipino descent, to return to the country and share their much-needed expertise to a local host institution anywhere across the country.

The DOST S&T Fellows Program, meanwhile, engages Filipino researchers, scientists, and engineers with the aim of capacitating the R&D needs of various DOST-attached agencies, particularly the R&D Institutes and Councils.