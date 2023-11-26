Searca photo tilt deadline on Nov. 30

The Southeast Asian Regional Center for Graduate Study and Research in Agriculture (SEARCA) calls on photographers in Southeast Asia, including the Philippines, to participate in the 17th Searca photo contest, which closes on November 30.

Themed “Regenerating Agri-Ecosystems, Lowering Global Boiling,” the competition drew inspiration from the impactful words of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who declared in July the advent of “global boiling,” emphasizing the urgency of the climate crisis.

Searca Director Dr. Glenn Gregorio said “global boiling” serves as a metaphorical depiction of the escalating climate crisis, which resonates with Searca’s priority focus on climate change and its impacts on agriculture.

The photo contest seeks submissions that showcase agricultural technologies and practices combating climate change while alleviating the strain on natural resources.

Gregorio specified that the images may feature farming methods supporting recycling, waste reduction, and a minimal carbon footprint.

Moreover, they could highlight sustainable approaches promoting water conservation, soil enhancement, reduced post-harvest losses, or the use of renewable energy.

“We invite photographers to capture farmers, farming families, researchers, inventors, students, and youth actively engaged with these technologies and practices in the field, encompassing various agricultural activities like crop cultivation, livestock management, and fisheries,” Gregorio said.

Open to both professional and amateur photographers, the contest allows participants to submit an unlimited number of entries as long as they adhere to the specified contest guidelines. All photo submissions must be original, unaltered, unpublished in any prior competition and free from digital enhancements.

“We invite passionate photographers to seize this chance to demonstrate the potency of visual storytelling in tackling the worldwide issue of climate change,” urged Gregorio.

Cash rewards await the champions, with $1,000 for the first prize, $800 for the second prize, and $500 for the third prize.

Special prizes include the Searca Director’s Choice and the Philippine Department of Education Secretary’s Choice, each recipient receiving $500.

The People’s Choice Award winner, determined through Facebook voting, will receive $400.

Photographers are urged to upload their entries to the contest via the Ssearca website before the November 30 deadline.