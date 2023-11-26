Rock ‘n’ Roll Manila run breaks expectations

The ASICS Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Manila presented by AIA Vitality exceeded expectations with more than 9,000 runners of diverse skills and levels reveling in the unique thrill of midnight racing Sunday midnight at the Luneta Park.

Vice Mayor Yul Servo graced the event, adding to the festive atmosphere as participants navigated a course adorned with on-course entertainment, live bands, and the city’s iconic landmarks illuminated by seasonal lights, capturing the true essence of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

Themed water stations and a lively finish celebration, resembling a fiesta, heightened the overall experience for participants.

Drawing runners from 53 countries, the race doubled its inaugural field, underscoring the global appeal of the event.

Welfred Esporma showcased his prowess, outpacing Bryan Quiamco in their mid-race battle and unleashing a strong finishing kick to top the 42k race while Richard Salano reigned in the 21K run for the second straight year.

Organized by the Ironman Group/Sunrise Events Inc., the event emphasized that there were no official winners as the second edition of the globally renowned running series was held as a fun run.

The primary aim was to provide participants with a unique night running experience, guiding them through the city’s iconic landmarks, including Intramuros, Manila City hall, Kartilya ng Katipunan, Fort Santiago and Chinatown.

While the event was not officially a competition, Esporma’s time, along with the other top finishers in the 42K and 21K races, can be used for qualification in major global endurance races, the event being certified and measured by the World Athletics and the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races.

In the 42K race, Esporma, from Caloocan City, gained the top ranking in 02:49:11 with Quiamco finishing at 02:54:39, followed by Michael Kramer (03:01:20), Alfonso Ampalo Jr. (03:05:54) and Raul Gaerlan (03:08:44).

Salano, hailing from Marilao, Bulacan, repeated in the 21K race, finishing in 01:08:44, five minutes faster than his clocking in topping last year’s inaugurals of the four-category race event.

Eduard Flores clocked 01:19:09 for second followed by Clifford Baday (01:20:22), Roberto Galvez (01:22:14) and Juan Carlo Igos (01:24:20).

Sonny Wagdos from Pasig topped the 10K race in 00:31:52, edging A. Berona Umambong (00:32:37), while Leslie Cerdado placed third in 00:36:35 followed by Rodrigo Brison (00:38:35) and Joida Gagnao, who timed 00:39:29.

Taguig’s Jordan Paul Billones, meanwhile, sprinted his way to the top in 5K in 00:17:30 with S.M. Aldeguer coming in next in 00:21:42 followed by Carlos Reyes (00:22:05), Luigi Pimentel (00:22:28) and H.K. Herrera (00:22:29).