Massive security operation drawn for Paris Olympics

PARIS—France’s military is planning to contribute 15,000 soldiers to the massive security operation for next year’s Paris Olympics, an army general involved in the preparations said Thursday.

The bulk of the military force—nearly 10,000 troops—will be deployed in the Paris region, where most Olympic events will be concentrated, said General Christophe Abad, the military governor of Paris who serves as military adviser to the French capital’s police chief.

Military forces will also be employed for the games as far as 15,000 kilometers (nearly 10,000 miles) away in Tahiti, where navy vessels will safeguard the venue there for Olympic surfing.

In Paris, a temporary military camp for 5,000 troops will be set up in a park in the southeast of the capital, putting the force close to the city’s Olympic sites, Abad said.

The security operation for the July 26 to August 11 Olympics, and Paralympic Games that follow, is unprecedented in scale for France. Tens of thousands of police officers and private security staff are also being deployed. New legislation has also allowed the temporary use next year of cameras combined with artificial intelligence software to scan for security problems. Critics fear the Olympic security will erode privacy and civil liberties permanently.

In the skies, the French military is also planning to deploy Reaper surveillance drones and AWACS airspace-monitoring planes, fighter jets, airborne refueling planes and helicopters that can carry sharpshooters and equipment to disable drones.

The military force of 15,000 nationwide will incorporate 7,000 troops already deployed on anti-terrorism patrols at transport hubs and other busy or sensitive sites, including places of worship, Abad said. The military could also be called upon to contribute additional troops if Paris Games organizers fall short in their efforts to recruit more private security staff.

The military’s Olympic preparations include training exercises to hone its readiness for potential crises during the games. Abad said that during war games this month, he and other officials tested their capabilities for dealing with a terrorist threat, a plane crash, an attack using drones, a severe heat wave and a chemical spill.

The Stockholm city council, meanwhile, publicly supported Sweden’s latest bid to host the 2030 Olympics ahead of key meetings Tuesday for potential Winter Games hosts.

An International Olympic Committee (IOC) panel is taking online presentations from would-be hosts to prepare for decisions scheduled for next week.

The IOC executive board aims to pick preferred candidates for staging the Winter Games in 2030 and 2034 when it meets in Paris over three days through December 1.

“All national Olympic committees with a current interest in hosting the Olympic Winter Games have been offered the opportunity for their project leaders to give a virtual update,” the IOC said Tuesday.

While Salt Lake City is widely favored for 2034—32 years after hosting the 2002 Olympics—the options for 2030 are Sweden, France and Switzerland. The Swiss bid needs to win a vote Friday of national sports bodies to advance.

Preferred candidates can then enter exclusive negotiations, known in Olympic jargon as “targeted dialogue.”

The IOC last month set a target of July for its members—meeting in Paris on the eve of the 2024 Summer Games—to rubber stamp back-to-back winter hosts recommended by the Olympic body’s board.

Sweden is in the race again after eight failed Winter Games bids. It was a surprise entry this year after long-time 2030 favorite Sapporo faded amid investigations of bribery linked to preparing for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

The latest Swedish project revives the Stockholm-centered bid that lost in 2019 when a lack of guarantees from public authorities helped steer victory to Milan-Cortina d’Ampezzo for the 2026 edition.

The city of Stockholm said Tuesday its backing for an economically and environmentally sustainable bid was conditional on the national government continuing to underwrite the project.

The Swedish plan would use existing venues across the country, including at ski resort Are hundreds of kilometers (miles) from Stockholm, and a sliding sports track across the Baltic Sea in Latvia.

The Swiss bid would be a national project and the French proposal would use ski sites across the Alps and ice rinks in the coastal city Nice on the French Riviera.

Salt Lake City officials have targeted 2034 so the United States can avoid hosting back-to-back Olympics after the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Games.

The IOC now requires bidders to control costs and avoid building new sports venues that typically drove Olympic hosts to overspend their budgets. AP

Olympic hosts are no longer chosen in contested votes with rival candidates on the ballot. Those traditional contests led to expensive campaigns, often rejection by local voters in a referendum, and vote-buying allegations that tainted wins by both Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo.

Instead, about 100 elected IOC members, who include a range of sports officials, former athletes, royal family members and industry leaders, now approve a single choice presented by the organization. The first host chosen this way was Brisbane, which two years ago was awarded the 2032 Summer Olympics.

