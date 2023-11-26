LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL | Why audiences are back and filling up these live-music venues

Good times.

That’s the prevailing mood in the live-music nightspots I’ve been visiting after the easing of pandemic restrictions in 2022. Though many bars and clubs have closed shop, unable to survive the bad business climate as Covid-19 raged in 2020 and 2021, new ones opened their doors with an upbeat attitude this year.

Fin & Claw

At the corner of Scout Torillo and Timog Avenue in Quezon City is Fin & Claw—a new seafood restaurant with a nightly lineup of performing artists. The place has been packed with overflow crowds from recent one-night-only shows of Spongecola, Nina, and Ebe Dancel, among others.

But two of its regular acts are also worth checking out. The Asosasyon ng Musikang Pilipino (AMP) Band—which used to play only at 19 East—has brought its swinging orchestral jive to Fin & Claw once a month. Seafood and jazz are a great combination, swears AMP conductor Mel Villena, as he proceeds to annotate the 18-piece ensemble’s next number, which can be anything from the Great American Songbook to OPM classics.

Another current attraction at Fin & Claw is Milan—the diminutive but explosive ball-of-energy singer who never fails to win any kind of audience over to his theatrical stage act and brilliant best of ’80s repertoire every Tuesday. Backed by a four-member band that has played with him in a long musical journey from Manila’s bars and five-star hotels to Brazil’s vibrant club scene, Milan is such a joy to watch, many people turn into instant fans.

Red Rhino

Milan himself tells me that, on his first night to perform at Fin & Claw, he met two guys in the audience who invited him to play at Red Rhino, where he’s now booked every Friday.

RED RHINO—located at The Hub on Mayflower Street, Greenfield District off Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong—is a cozy dining place where boomers also get their fix of classic pop, rock and disco music performed live by the likes of Route 70, the Family Birth Control Band, and a group called Rockitwell.

Red Rhino—located at The Hub on Mayflower Street, Greenfield District off Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong—is a cozy dining place where boomers also get their fix of classic pop, rock and disco music performed live by the likes of Route 70, the Family Birth Control Band, and a group called Rockitwell.

I first caught Rockitwell playing in 2019 in Greenhills—a short walk from La Salle (LSGH) where some of its band members graduated from high school. The band was actually formed to perform at the LSGH homecoming in 2020, which didn’t happen due to the pandemic. The good news is, Rockitwell decided to keep playing, even after the death of one of its lead singers, Tony Atayde.

The band, fronted by Galerie Joaquin Group owner and president Jack Teotico, does a good job covering U2 (“I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”) and The Police (“Every Breath You Take”), and then jumping into Lou Rawls (“You’ll Never Find Another Love Like Mine”)—prompting the audience to start dancing.

My Bro’s Mustache

Not far from Fin & Claw in the Timog area is My Bro’s Mustache, which has been around for many years—thanks to owner Boy Vinzon’s passion for music and concern for Filipino musicians.

MY BRO’S MUSTACHE is where the likes of Noel Cabangon (with Abby Clutario), Gary Granada, Chickoy Pura, Bayang Barrios, and Cooky Chua (in photo) feel at home with a repertoire that can change to accommodate requests from the audience.

I like My Bro’s Mustache’s intimate setting, much like the “folkhouse” of the ’70s. This is where the likes of Noel Cabangon (with Abby Clutario), Gary Granada, Chickoy Pura, Bayang Barrios, and Cooky Chua feel at home with a repertoire that can change to accommodate requests from the audience.

At Chua’s recent gig, her funny anecdotes about paying extra money out of pity for the guy who fixed the pozo negro at home elicited the crowd to send her P1,000 bills for a song or two.

’70s Bistro

Another long-running live-music venue is the ’70s Bistro—one of the hotspots of the local alternative scene in the ’90s. At least three generations of artists and their respective followers continue to congregate at 46 Anonas Street in Project 2, Quezon City.

’70s BISTRO. Joey Ayala at ’70s Bistro with Tapati Itapat, one of the current members of Ang Bagong Lumad.

Watching a recent performance by Joey Ayala with the current lineup of Ang Bagong Lumad is like rebooting my memory cells to the years when the Philippines was transitioning from a dictatorship back to democracy.

Ayala’s well-thought-out songs about social realities, set to enthralling, haunting music, may be sad, but they poke the mind and can inspire you into action in a positive manner— an exhilarating experience while drinking beer and munching on pulutan.

19 East

What we’re seeing is revenge spending, says Wowee Posadas, owner of 19 East in Muntinlupa. “Because of the recent pandemic, people realized that online music videos can never replace the glorious feeling of watching artists live. [A good] lineup of acts—OPM stars, who perform regularly, help achieve a good turnout,” Posadas told me in a recent Q&A.

19 EAST. The Black Cows at 19 East.

19 East—regarded as the best live-music venue in the metro with its top-of-the-line sound system—is always full on most nights, Mondays to Sundays. Which is why many major Filipino performing artists love to play there.

Posadas’ own band, the Black Cows, has a loyal following that turns up at its monthly shows also at 19 East, which incidentally is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a free show featuring the Neocolours on Nov. 26.