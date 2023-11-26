Filipino chaplains in Italy meet ‘to better serve OFWs’

Filipino chaplains in Italy gathered to talk about providing better service to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

The annual convention was held from November 13 to 15 in the city of Florence, and was hosted by Fr. Reynold Corcino, chaplain in Florence, according to a Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) News report.

“The chaplains discussed how to better serve our OFWs, who have become our overseas Filipino missionaries,” said Fr. Gregory Gaston, national coordinator for Filipino chaplains in Italy and rector of the Pontificio Collegio Filippino.

They discussed ways on how to minister to religious and civic organizations, and bringing them closer to the chaplaincies were also tackled, he added.

Fr. Gianni Guida, who first started the community 35 years ago, was present during the convention.

CBCP Secretary General Msgr. Bernardo Pantin had an online conversation with the convention participants, where he talked about the proposed Personal Prelature for Filipinos.

According to Pantin, the personal prelature will support the Filipino chaptains’ mission and needs.

“Rather than keeping our migrants away from the parishes abroad, the personal prelature will do everything it can to incorporate them into the parishes in the countries where they settle,” he said.

The personal prelature concerns academic, pastoral, and canonical studies on Filipino migrants for the past 30 years. Conceived by the Vatican Council II, it was further developed in Church documents and papal teachings.

Moreover, it has been repeatedly discussed in various Permanent Council and plenary meetings of the CBCP.

Image credits: CBCP News






