DOST highlights blue economy in National Science, Technology and Innovation Week

The Philippines, the world’s second-largest archipelagic nation, is at an advantage to be surrounded by about 7,600 islands and abundant with marine resources.

With this, Filipinos depend on fisheries and tourism for their livelihood, marine transportation for travel and shipping, shipbuilding, and even maritime manpower by exporting seafarers.

Officials from the DOST, led by Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. and DOST-PTRI Director Dr. Julius L. Leaño Jr., at the ribbon cutting at the Hinabul: Natural Fiber and Textile Exhibits at the National Museum Western Visayas in Iloilo City.

With this situation, Science Secretary Dr. Renato Solidum Jr. highlighted during the opening ceremony of the National Science, Technology and Innovation Week (NSTW) 2023 on November 22, that the country’s marine resources “contribute to employment generation, enhancing the business economy, nurturing the diverse cultural heritage and traditions and promoting inclusive growth in the regions.”

To put emphasis on this, the annual NSTW, with this year’s theme, “Siyensya, Teknolohiya at Inobasyon: Kabalikat sa Matatag, Maginhawa, at Panatag na Kinabukasan,” focused on “creating and protecting wealth for a sustainable blue economy.”

Blue economy is the sustainable use of marine resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods and jobs while preserving the health of ocean ecosystems, according to the World Bank.

Solidum said that the blue economy is one of the 12 key operational areas included in the Pagtanaw 2050, a science, technology, and innovation (STI) foresight and strategic plan developed by the National Academy of Science and Technology in 2021.

Under this framework, the Science chief said, “The DOST takes an active role in developing programs that will ensure the protection, conservation, and sustainable utilization of our marine resources and related endeavors.”

Iloilo hosts NSTW

This year’s NSTW was held at the Iloilo Convention Center (ICON) in Iloilo City from November 22 to 26 hosted by the DOST Region VI.

Regional Director Engr. Rowen Gelonga told the BusinessMirror in an answer to its question during the news conference that NSTW was brought to Iloilo in order “to emphasize the importance of the blue economy for the Visayas region.”

The Visayas is one of the three main island groups of the Philippines consisting of seven large islands and several hundred smaller islands.

Gelonga said that the Visayas region is one of the biggest producers of fisheries products in the country. He also highlighted the importance of the tourism sector to their economy.

Marine transportation, he said, was their only way to travel within Visayas.

Through NSTW, they urge everybody “to take a look at the critical importance of the blue economy not only for the Visayas regions but for the entire country,” he said.

Gelonga reminded everyone: “For every square meter of land that we have, we have 7-square meters of marine waters. That’s how important the blue economy is to the Philippines.”

Solidum added that bringing NSTW to Iloilo this year indicates how the agency “values and prioritizes a whole-of-society approach” by aligning their products and services to foster inclusive development, creating more livelihood and career opportunities for Filipinos, especially in the rural areas, and promoting blue economy.

Forums, exhibits and more

The five-day NSTW included a lineup of forums about fish farming, tech potential and S&T initiatives on the blue economy, forest technologies, career opportunities in science, health research and development breakthroughs, creation of green jobs, and enhancing business and industry competitiveness through S&T.

Various S&T innovations from Iloilo, Region VI, and other regions were also exhibited at ICON.

The Hinabul: Natural Fiber and Textile Exhibit that was held at the National Museum Western Visayas in Iloilo City featured technologies in textiles, such as indigo dyeing, table loom and handloom weaving, turning fibers into yarn and textile products, nonwoven textiles, and weavers from the Philippines, and sold handloom-woven products such as clothing, scarves, earrings, and bags.

Lawud, meanwhile, was an exhibit of marine S&Ts from the region, such as food products with their main ingredient from the marine resources and machinery developed for fisheries and waste disposal management. It was displayed at the Capt. John B. Lacson Training Ship and Museum of Philippine Maritime History.

Local products from the different DOST-assisted micro, small, and medium enterprises were also sold at Tek-Tienda Product Bazaarr held at Festive Walk Iloilo, and staged “Food Talks” highlighting the well-known Ilonggo dishes, such as batchoy, pancit Molo, piaya and more.

Other activities that were also held included a fashion show of modern garments using natural fibers, a 3D printing demonstration, a showcasing of artificial intelligence-enabled software for various mobile applications, awarding ceremonies, a film festival, and more.

This year’s NSTW was held outside of Metro Manila for the first time since 1993. Solidum announced that the succeeding NSTWs will be celebrated in the provinces where different regions will host and with various themes that reflect their thrust in promoting STI in their areas.

“This way, the spotlight will be on our homegrown scientists and researchers from various local state universities and colleges, who are truly our reliable partners in the regions, who have been contributing immensely in R&D-based initiatives that address pressing concerns in different socioeconomic sectors,” he said.

The NSTW was institutionalized in 1982 through Proclamation 2214 signed by former president Ferdinand E. Marcos. By virtue of Proclamation 780, signed by former president Rodrigo Duterte in August 2019, the NSTW was moved to be held every fourth week of November to “ensure maximum participation” of schools, students, stakeholders, and the public.

