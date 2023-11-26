Così fan tutte ends MET-CCP Opera Season on Dec. 5

The Met-CCP season of high definition opening nights ends with another Mozart favorite, Così fan tutte, on Dec. 5.

With a cast of breakout young artists—soprano Amanda Majeski, mezzo-soprano Serena Malfi, tenor Ben Bliss, and bass-baritone Adam Plachetka—the production features baritone Christopher Maltman as the scheming Don Alfonso and Tony Award–winning actress Kelli O’Hara, who triumphed in her 2014 Met debut in Lehár’s The Merry Widow.

Tenor Arthur Espiritu as Ferrando in a La Scala production of Cosi fan tutte in 2007.

David Robertson conducts Mozart’s colorful score.

Said Majeski on singing various roles: “Opera is so exhilarating because it’s a living, breathing art form—constantly refreshed and renewed as the artists who share it evolve, change and grow. As performers, we can never sit back and say ‘well, this is how I do this role.’ As we live, grow, and develop in our lives and artistry we get the privilege of re-examining, reinvigorating, and rethinking. The companies who foster and celebrate this growth by providing their artists space, trust, and encouragement, I think, get the most passionate and exciting performances for their audiences.”

Director Phelim McDermott and his team of designers have updated the opera’s setting to a boardwalk amusement park inspired by Coney Island in the 1950s.

One Filipino singer who sang Ferrando in Così fan tutte was tenor Arthur Espiritu who sang it in his debut in La Scala in 2007.

Now on its 8th season, the CCP’s The Met: Live in HD series is a special program of the CCP Film, Broadcast, and New Media Division (CCP FBNMD), under the Production and Exhibition Department in partnership with The Metropolitan Opera of New York, the Filipinas Opera Society Foundation, Inc., and Ayala Malls Cinemas.

The series showcases operatic productions through the High-Definition (HD) digital video technology and Dolby Sound thus recreating the experience of watching live an opera production at the Met.

All screenings are scheduled at 5:30 p.m. at Cinema 1 Greenbelt 3 in Makati City. Tickets are priced at PHP450.00. Students and young professionals may enjoy the screenings at PHP100.00 upon presentation of valid ID. Tickets are available at Greenbelt ticket booths and the website www.sureseats.com.