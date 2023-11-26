Classic Hall & Oates all-hit setlist for Daryl Hall Manila concert

Ovation Productions’ Renen de Guia is excited to inform Filipino music fans that for the Monday, November 27 concert, Daryl Hall and the Daryl’s House Band will perform a special set just for this Manila show.

Bared de Guia, “For months, we’ve had endless back-and-forth discussions with artist representatives on a possible set list for Manila. Based on rehearsals by the Daryl’s House Band that we heard today, Sunday, November 26, we can confirm that Daryl Hall will be performing a setlist specially put together for the Manila audience because of non-stop requests by Filipinos.”

“He will be performing practically all the popular Hall & Oates hits at the MOA Arena concert on Monday! And considering that there is now a legal dispute with his former music partner that has been widely reported all over the news, there is certainly no chance for hearing Hall & Oates perform anytime soon, if at all.”

“Consider the Daryl Hall concert tomorrow as good as watching a Hall & Oates concert! So for Filipino music fans, this is a great opportunity to watch a legend – two legends if you add Todd Rundgren – performing songs that remain staples of popular music to this day. You better not miss this much-awaited music event.”

Daryl Hall and the Daryl’s House Band with special guest Todd Rundgren is brought to you by Ovation Productions along with Blast TV and Tap Digital Media Ventures Corporation. Tickets at smtickets.com and priced at 15,750 (SVIP) / 14,750 (VIP) / 12,750 (Patron) / 10,750 (Lower Box A) / 9,750 (Lower Box B) / 5,750 (Upper Box) / and 2,750 (Gen. Ad).

For more details and updates about the concert please check the official website and Facebook Page of Ovation Productions

https://ovationproductionsmanila.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/ovationproductions/

