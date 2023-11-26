Celebrate the Holidays with The Good Meat Celebration Ham.

The Good Meat Fresh Hub, the leading provider of premium meat and other fresh food finds, is excited to announce the launch of its latest offering: Celebration Ham. This delicious and savory ham is perfect for the holiday season, providing families with a mouthwatering centerpiece for their festivities.

The Celebration Ham is a succulent, tender, and fully cooked ham expertly smoked to perfection. It is crafted with the highest quality ingredients, ensuring the ham’s flavor and juiciness. Whether you’re planning a Christmas dinner or a New Year’s Eve party, The Good Meat’s celebration ham makes a perfect addition to your dining table.

The launch of the Celebration Ham coincides with the holiday season, making it the ideal choice for festive gatherings and family occasions. The ham is versatile and can be served in various ways, such as the centerpiece of a banquet table, part of a charcuterie board, or as a sandwich filling.

“We are delighted to offer our customers our finest Celebration Ham and other ham variants in time for the holiday season,” said Rafael Hocson, VP for Marketing of The Good Meat. “Our ham is expertly smoked, fully cooked, and packed with savory flavor. It is the perfect centerpiece for your joyous celebrations with your loved ones.”

As part of The Good Meat Fresh Hub’s ongoing commitment to providing customers with value and convenience, there is currently a promotional offer for its Celebration Ham. Customers who purchase five hams can get one for free, making it easier for families to provide guests with a delicious and high-quality meal without breaking the bank.

The promotional offer for the Celebration Ham is available in all The Good Meat Fresh Hub stores, selected Robinsons Supermarket, Puregold, The Landmark Supermarket, and website: www.thegoodmeat.ph until December 31, 2023. Customers are encouraged to act fast and take advantage of this fantastic deal before stocks run out.

“At The Good Meat Fresh Hub, we aim to provide our customers with the best value for their money without compromising the quality of our products. This holiday season, our Celebration Ham is the star of the show, perfect for special occasions and family gatherings,” added Rafael Hocson, VP for Marketing.

For more information about the Celebration Ham and other product offerings ( Sisig Fiesta, Smoked Bacon, Tapa, and Gourmet Porkchops) visit the nearest The Good Meat Fresh Hub store, selected Robinsons Supermarket, Puregold, The Landmark Supermarket, and www.thegoodmeat.ph.