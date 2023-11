Winford Resort & Casino Manila (WRCM) president & chief operating officer Jeffrey Evora (right) and Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau (MTPB) sector commander Rogelio Dela Rosa during the formal turnover of raincoats offered by WRCM to MTPB on November 16.

The community project is just one of several WRCM initiatives geared towards maintaining good relations between the luxury casino hotel and the local government unit in Sta. Cruz, Manila, where it is located.