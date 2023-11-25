Lionsgate Play makes its mark in Philippine streaming scene

THE streaming service Lionsgate Play launched in the Philippines with over 16,000 titles in 2022. While many might say that the streaming service market is overcrowded, Lionsgate Play only recently marked its first year in the country.

Lionsgate Play Philippines’ country manager Cecilia Marino said their exclusive partnership with PLDT Home gave Fiber users full access to the platform. For the first year of Lionsgate Play in the Philippines, PLDT gave their subscribers 12 months of access to the app and this is one of the reasons why the app has had success in the country.

Lionsgate Play continues to attract a market that may not be the Korean drama watchers but those looking for Hollywood content. Lionsgate Play is accessible to consumers in the Philippines via the app. For a monthly subscription cost of P79, the titles can be streamed with a PLDT Home account. The Lionsgate Play app is available on the App Store and Google Play.

Earlier this year, Lionsgate Play unveiled its revamped brand identity across South Asian markets including India, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Malaysia. The platform’s new logo is inspired by the concept of a prism with multiple perspectives that convey the diverse narratives of Lionsgate Play and its multifaceted approach to storytelling.

Lionsgate Play’s content includes the Saw series, which is considered one of the most iconic horror franchises in cinematic history. Saw has consistently pushed the boundaries of the horror genre, introducing morally complex characters like Jigsaw and his victims.

In October, the spy thriller Gray also premiered on Lionsgate Play. The series tells the story of CIA agent Cornelia Gray, played by Oscar nominee and Emmy and Golden Globe winner Patricia Clarkson, who spent two decades in hiding due to suspicions of treason. She returns to her old life and discovers a new mole within her spy network.

As the latest installment from The Hunger Games franchise, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, hits the big screen, you’d be glad to know that all the four movies in the series are on Lionsgate Play.

Over the past year, Lionsgate Play’s content included franchises, like John Wick, Hunger Games, and Twilight. Popular watches on the platform included Bruce Willis’ new, never-before-seen movies, like APEX and Corrective Measures, along with series, like Spartacus, Power, Gaslit, and The Serpent Queen.

PHL INTERNET USERS ARE THE MOST ENGAGED

Internet users in the Philippines are among the most engaged in the world but digital participation across sectors remains lower, according to this year’s e-Conomy SEA report, titled Reaching New Heights: Navigating the Path to Profitable Growth.

The annual report combines Google Trends, Temasek insights and Bain & Company analysis, as well as industry sources and expert interviews and spotlights the digital economies of six countries in Southeast Asia: Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The report said the Philippine digital economy is on track to hit $24 billion Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) in 2023, after growing at 13 percent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) mainly driven by E-commerce. Online media, which includes music and video streaming, and online gaming, is projected to grow at $3 billion GMV in 2023, at 13 percent CAGR. This sector is also expected to reach $5 billion by 2025 at 19 percent CAGR.

Transport and food delivery are seen to reach $2 billion GMV in 2023 and continue to grow at 19 percent CAGR to hit $3 billion GMV in 2025. Transport’s growth is attributed to return to office, travel, eating out, and brick-and-mortar shopping. The Philippines has the highest spend index for this sector among High Value Users in Southeast Asia.

