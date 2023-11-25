Kaspersky tips Pinoy e-shoppers to quit 8 scam-drawer online behaviors

WHILE online scams are prevalent today, Kaspersky reminds Filipino online shoppers that this should not deter them from still purchasing on the web, but rather advises them to quit eight things for the safety of their money and personal details.

According to Kaspersky Southeast Asia general manager Yeo Siang Tiong, the holiday season is the busiest time of the year for shoppers and cybercriminals alike.

“More shoppers mean more targets for cybercriminals. It’s not always easy to spot a scam, especially if you are a shopper in a hurry. But we cannot ever let our guard down. We’re listing below eight common behaviors or easy traps that Filipino online shoppers usually walk into as they excitedly add to their shopping carts, forgetting that these would hurt them and their bank accounts in the long run. Remember, being forewarned is being forearmed,” he said.

1. Trusting open WiFi networks that require no passwords. Cyber felons often make such networks to get a whiff of users’ personal data. Use a VPN to connect to public networks.

2. Choosing simple, guess-able passwords. The usual family names, birthdays, pets’ names, and the like are insecure passwords. Better use ones that are unlikely for others to guess. Kaspersky has a password checker, a helpful tool to learn how to make better passwords.

3. Clicking links in e-mails. Clicking on a link in spam or phishing email can lead to a site that automatically downloads malware to a computer or a site that seems familiar but steals a password. At the very least, clicking will confirm to spammers that a person opened the message—it informs them they found a mark.

4. Forgetting about device protection. Everyone commits mistakes, even the most vigilant users. The good news is that website verification can be automated by using a reliable solution like Kaspersky Premium that automatically detects and blocks phishing sites in real-time. It has Identity Protection Wallet, Safe Browsing and Anti-phishing protection.

5. Linking bank cards to online shopping accounts. It’s advisable not to do so. If the service saves the card automatically, never forget to unlink it. Better decline the “remember card” option and enter the numbers manually. That way, losing money via a long-abandoned account like an online pet store once patronized is less likely to happen.

6. Paying with a debit card. With debit, the money loss will be pulled directly from an account. A credit card is not necessarily more secure than the former. But disputes are easier to settle with banks if a malicious transaction involves a credit card.

7. Not using a separate card for online shopping. Get another card for online purchases with minimal funds on it. Had attackers find out the details of this card, they still won’t get their hands on the main source of money. It’s best to top up the card quickly prior to buying and only by the intended amount of spend.

8. Neglecting your payment history. Any unexpected debit, even if it’s just a small amount, should serve as an alarm that scammers may be floating a trial balloon, or the first automatic payment for a subscription not asked for. Set up transaction notifications, and regularly check the payment history. Spotting on something suspicious calls for an immediate contact with the bank.

For a worry-free online shopping this yuletide, Kaspersky security solutions are up for grab for up to 20 percent discount on Lazada and Shopee.

For more details, visit www.kasperskyph.com.