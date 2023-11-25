Jollibee, Greenwich and Burger King to hire elderly, PWDs in Muntinlupa

FOOD-CHAIN giant operator Jollibee Foods Corp. (JFC) has teamed up with the local government unit (LGU) of Muntinlupa to give senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs) a chance to become productive and be able to support themselves or their families despite their age and physical conditions.

The city government signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with Muntinlupa franchises of JFC brands —Jollibee, Greenwich Philippines, and Burger King Philippines—for the temporary employment of elderly and PWDs.

The deal was sealed by Mayor Ruffy Biazon, together with JFC Human Resources Director Gerard Juliano and Jollibee Area Manager Rose Solomon.

The local chief executive expressed his gratitude to the conglomerate led by business tycoon Tony Tan Caktiong for partnering with the LGU with the end goal of uplifting the lives of these minority groups.

“What we have actually done is break through some barriers for our fellow Muntinlupeños particularly our PWDs and senior citizens,” Mayor Biazon said.

Seniors and PWDs who want to apply for employment must visit the Office for the Senior Citizens’ Affairs (OSCA) and the Persons with Disability Affairs Office (PDAO) for evaluation.

Qualified applicants will then be submitted to the Public Employment Services Office (PESO) for job processing.