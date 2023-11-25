Hamas releases OFW caregiver Gelienor Pacheco

FILIPINO caregiver in Israel Gelienor “Jimmy” Pacheco has been released from captivity by the Hamas militias, November 24 Friday, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. announced.

“I am overjoyed to confirm that a Filipino, Mr. Gelienor “Jimmy” Pacheco, was among the first group of 24 hostages released by the Hamas yesterday,” Marcos Jr. said on X post.

He said Pacheco is now “safely in the custody of officials in our Israel Embassy.”

Qatar Foreign Ministry spokesman Dr. Majed Al Ansari earlier announced late Friday night that one Filipino has been released by the Hamas militias.

The Filipino, he said, was among the 24 civilians that the International Committee of the Red Cross has received as part of the captive exchange and truce deal that Qatar helped broker between Hamas and Israel.

Those released include 13 Israeli citizens, some of whom have dual citizenship, in addition to 10 Thai citizens and a Filipino citizen. — د. ماجد محمد الأنصاري Dr. Majed Al Ansari (@majedalansari) November 24, 2023

The other hostages released were 13 Israelis and 10 Thai workers.

We are relieved to confirm the safe release of 24 hostages.

We have facilitated this release by transporting them from Gaza to the Rafah border, marking the real-life impact of our role as a neutral intermediary between the parties. — ICRC in Israel & OT (@ICRC_ilot) November 24, 2023

In exchange for the release of Israeli, Thai and Filipino hostages, 39 Palestinian women and teenagers were also released by Israel from jail, the Qatar spokesman added.

“I salute the work of the Philippine Foreign Service in securing his release, and once again thank the State of Qatar for their invaluable assistance in making Jimmy’s release possible,” Marcos Jr. added.

OFW hostage released

Videos of the convoy of released hostages were posted in X (formerly Twitter).

Israel media said the hostages have arrived in Israel and have been taken to hospital for medical screening late Friday night (Saturday early morning Philippine time). Al Jazeera television has also posted a video of the ambulances with hostages taken to hospitals, and Times of Israel identified one as Pacheco, with a moustache, inside an ambulance and visibly relaxed.

FILIPINO caregiver in Israel Gelienor “Jimmy” Pacheco (Screengrab from Al Jazeera TV courtesy of Times of Israel)

Caregiver of 80-year old ward

Pacheco is the caregiver of an 80-year old Israeli ward in Kibbutz Nir Oz in southern Israel, near the border of Gaza Strip on October 7.

His wife, Clarice Joy, had monitored the video of Hamas that circulated in the social media and identified that one of those taken, handcuffed inside a car, was her husband.

Pacheco is a father of three, from Vintar, Ilocos Norte.

Clarice Joy told BusinessMirror that she was also informed by Migrant Workers Officer-in-Charge Hans Cacdac that her husband was one of those released.

Another Filipino worker, Noralin Babadilla, from southern Israel is missing. The Israel Embassy in Manila earlier said they are presuming she is one of those taken hostage a month after the October 7 Hamas attacks.

“We remain concerned over the whereabouts of our other national, Ms. Noralyn Babadilla, and are sparing no effort to locate and secure her if she is indeed found to be one of the hostages. We pray for the continued success of the truce and for all hostages to be released,” Marcos Jr. said.

In an interview Friday noon, hours before Hamas released Pacheco and 23 other hostages, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said the Israel government can only ascertain that Pacheco was indeed kidnapped.

