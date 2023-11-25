Covid notwithstanding, local authors squeeze creative juices, stoke Filipinos’ love for reading

THE coronavirus contagion may have had a dent on the publishing sector, but it did not halt local writers from creating stories stoking Filipinos’ penchant for reading, especially when they were all locked in their homes at the height of the lockdowns.

For Executive Director Charisse Tugade of the National Book Development Board (NBDB), the Covid-19 pandemic was quite difficult for the industry, as bookstores were rendered unessential, and libraries were closed at the time.

“There was no access [to reading materials. What we had] was the rise of e-books, and books that are available online. And many of our publishers also offered subscription services,” Tugade told reporters on the sidelines of the Asian Festival of Children’s Content (AFCC) Circle Philippines inauguration held at the National Library of the Philippines in Manila last November 15. “What was very interesting, however, was [the] growth in writing.”

In fact, the official cited that the number of writers who registered with NBDB rose from 500 pre-pandemic to 3,000 during the health crisis. She added that new book titles made at the onset of the emergency rose from 6,000 in 2020 to 9,000 in 2022.

“This is the highest in the history of the Philippines, which means we’re creating [books constantly even during tough times],” Tugade confirmed.

She noted that the country has also become a top outsourcing destination for creative content, given that many Filipinos are writing not just for the Southeast Asian market, but for readers around the world. Proof of such is the Pinoy komiks “Alandal” which has been translated into Deutsche, and is now on sale in Germany.

“All of our titles are being picked up around the world, which means people globally are interested in our stories. Also, it brings more money for our creatives, because it doesn’t just end with the book itself. Others can be translated into movies like Harry Potter,” she continued, as she cited as an example “Trese”—a suspense-detective story powered by Filipino mythology that was adapted by Netflix.

Apart from major publishing companies that have been operational over the years, there has been a rapid rise of independent publishers nationwide, even as far as Sultan Kudarat in Mindanao, per the NBDB executive director.

Amid today’s digitalization era, physical books remain in-demand vis-a-vis their electronic formats. Tugade said “there are people [who prefer to read online, and those are mostly people who live in cities where there is strong Internet connection. But if you go to the provinces where] even electrification will be a problem, of course, people still like the physical books.”

For her, such a traditional way of reading must continue, especially among children, given proof that the absorption rate of reading an actual book is higher than just doing it virtually.

Scene in Singapore

AGREEING with her was Singapore Book Council (SBC) executive director William Phuan, who believes hard copy books are extremely important for children, “especially those very young, to start them on this journey and love for reading.”

Prospects in the local publishing industry are so bullish post-pandemic that even other Southeast Asian nations are willing to help develop it further and boost Filipino children’s literacy competencies, while turning them into readers.

The Singaporean official revealed that the Philippines will be the next country of focus for their “Core Translation Project,” as select reading materials will be translated into the native tongue of young readers in the Philippines, and are set to be unveiled in the AFCC Circle Singapore from May 23 to 26, 2024.

He said SBC is now discussing programs with the NBDB that will showcase writers and books at AFCC, as well as those that will be translated into Filipino.

“That means [children, young people, and] teens can read them in their own languages. Hopefully, through these stories, they open up a window into another culture from another country, and then, they want to learn and find out more,” Phuan remarked. “We hope that through book translation, we can really bridge all these cultural and linguistic barriers.”

“It’s high time to really focus on our own stories,” Tugade concluded. “We have so many languages, yet it’s hard to find books in the languages that we speak.”